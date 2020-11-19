U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Activates OneRecord to Deliver Digital Medical Records to Veterans Nationwide

US government initiatives like MyHealthEData and legislation like 21st Century Cures Act are designed to put patients in control of their health data. Joint efforts by HHS, CMS, the ONC, as well as the VA, are helping break down the red-tape that previously prevented patients from accessing and gaining control over their health records. Veterans, and all other OneRecord users, are benefiting from the federal strategic vision for the future of consumer healthcare.

"As a military veteran who served in Vietnam, I have received care from the VA healthcare facilities. I have also received care from a number of civilian healthcare facilities. It is nice to be able to find and merge my VA records with my other health records using OneRecord. I'm glad to have it all in one place," says Jimmy Shirey (E5, 1966 -1969).

OneRecord is a consumer data management platform comprised of two core products that enable a configurable and personalized healthcare experience. Consumers are navigating a new normal in healthcare, catalyzed by COVID 19 — one where communication and sharing with loved ones, triaging at-home, and telemedicine visits are all commonplace, especially for Veterans. Built on best practices as defined in interoperability standards and using secured APIs, OneRecord makes it easy for individuals to take control of their healthcare.

"It's a tremendous privilege to serve Veterans," notes OneRecord co-founder and CEO, Jennifer Blumenthal. "The VA is the largest health system in the United States, providing care to those who've served our country. Now OneRecod can serve Veterans by giving them access to and ownership of all their health information in one place - their OneRecord."

OneRecord is accessible on desktop, tablets, and mobile phones. Mobile apps for iOS and Android are available to download through the Apple App Store and Google Play.

