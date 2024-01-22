U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Awards Traceability Leader LSPedia to Provide Best-in-Class FDA DSCSA Compliance Solutions

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LSPedia, the pharmaceutical industry's leading SaaS traceability solution provider, is pleased to announce its award by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to provide solutions for compliance with the FDA's Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA). Enacted in 2013, DSCSA sets in place end-to-end traceability for all pharmaceutical products, preventing counterfeit or illegitimate products from entering the supply chain.

The United States Department of Veterans Affairs, which provides lifelong healthcare services to U.S. military Veterans, operates more than 1,200 care sites across the country, and has more than 435,000 full-time employees. In 2023, the department delivered more than 116 million health care appointments to Veterans. Its comprehensive DSCSA compliance implementation follows and aligns with its initiative to modernize its Electronic Health Record (EHR) system to improve quality of care, enable paperless transitions from active-duty care to VA facilities, and centralize clinicians' access to Veterans' medical histories.

VA sought a partner to implement DSCSA-compliant technology and procedures across all VA dispensing locations capable of rapidly onboarding 300+ existing trading partners and incoming vendors for EPCIS 1.2 serialization. Numerous solution providers competed in VA's comprehensive, nearly year-long RFP process from which LSPedia's OneScan emerged as the winner for its top-end DSCSA adherence, reliability, security, and ease of use.

The VA outlined a stringent series of critical requirements including SaaS and Federal security requirements, supporting data integration with unique VA inventory systems, maintaining GLNs centrally for VA location shipments, and testing non-production data for EHR integration and development. LSPedia's purpose-built solution and proven capabilities in product tracing, verification router service, EPCIS data exchange, and exceptions management met and exceeded the VA's requirements for high-performance, secure, and frictionless drug supply chain operations. LSPedia's quality management system, certified under ISO 9001 and ISO 27001, further demonstrated its organizational, product and service quality in alignment to VA's stringent security requirements.

The VA's RFP stated that it "strives to provide high quality, effective, and efficient services to those responsible for providing care to the Veterans at the point-of-care as well as throughout all the points of the Veterans' health care in an effective, timely and compassionate manner," as part of a summary that outlined the provisions of DSCSA and emphasized the necessity of achieving complete traceability via interoperable data exchange.

"I am deeply honored that LSPedia has earned the trust of VA as its traceability solution provider," said Riya Cao, CEO of LSPedia, "This partnership signifies our commitment to serving those who have served our country. We recognize the immense responsibility that comes with this contract and the critical role that we assume in ensuring the health and well-being of millions of Veterans by providing them with secure and safe access to essential medicines. This opportunity aligns perfectly with our mission to make a meaningful impact through innovative solutions, and we are excited and grateful to deliver on this promise to our nation's heroes."

