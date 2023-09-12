U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Awards Vyopta an Enterprise-Wide Contract to Manage Collaboration Experience

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyopta, the global leader in digital collaboration and experience optimization, today announced that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has established an enterprise-wide subscription of Vyopta's FedRAMP certified cloud platform. This investment by the VA expands their usage of Vyopta's Technology Insights (formerly known as Collaboration Performance Management) software to manage and assure best-in-class collaboration user experience and technology performance.

"We're proud to provide the VA with a modern enterprise SaaS platform that supports their mission and commitment to deliver best-in-class virtual health care and education, and other virtual service benefits to U.S. Armed Forces veterans," said Alfredo Ramirez, CEO of Vyopta. "In addition, the VA will be able to drive improved workforce engagement, innovation, and outcomes by enabling their teams to better work remotely or at a VA facility."

Vyopta will transform how the VA manages and assures exceptional collaboration and communication experiences for over 400,000 internal staff and nine million enrolled veterans who access virtual services such as telehealth. In addition, Vyopta will be providing the VA with the analytics needed for congressional reporting and decision support.

Technology Insights monitors and automates key IT workflows to quickly resolve and prevent technical issues affecting user experience. The Vyopta platform empowers organizations with usage and adoption data and insights to make informed decisions on technology and real estate investments.

Being FedRAMP Authorized, Vyopta provides the insights required to optimize video and voice collaboration environments as well as efficiently meet compliance reporting requirements. Other U.S. government agencies that rely on Vyopta include the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Defense Health Agency, Department of Labor, Federal Reserve System, General Services Administration, Social Security Administration, U.S. Courts, U.S. Senate, and more.

About Vyopta Incorporated
Vyopta, the leader in digital user experience management for collaboration, has helped over 60 million people collaborate better. Its Technology Insights and Space Insights applications have helped identify and address over 9 million issues. Vyopta helps organizations deliver exceptional collaboration user experiences and optimize their technology and real estate investments. Hundreds of organizations worldwide spanning 20+ industries use Vyopta.  

