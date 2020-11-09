U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Begins National Rollout of WCG's IRBNet Research Oversight and Reporting Software as a Service (SaaS) Solution

IRBNet enhances research oversight, improves transparency and expedites veterans' access to clinical trials Tweet this

"We are proud that WCG is providing support to the dedicated VA clinicians who care for our veterans at the VA research sites. By precisely following the workflow of the VA's IRB processes, the IRBNet application enables a seamless transition from paper documents to more efficient electronic reviews. The expertise of our support teams and the ease-of-use of the application were the most compelling features that VA ORD considered in making this large-scale strategic decision," said Donald A. Deieso, PhD, Executive Chairman and CEO of WCG.

"IRBNet also enhances the VA transparency into research activities by providing their site administrators, IRB committee members, researchers, and sponsors with real-time access to research submissions, while maintaining a clear audit trail, and recording when changes were made to the documents, and by whom," added Jeremy Katz, President of WCG IRBNet. IRBNet allows all the functions performed by the VA IRBs to be conducted electronically, from reviewing the research submission application through reporting meeting minutes, coordinating communications, and tracking correspondence to submitting approved protocols. Some VA IRB offices are transitioning from preparing masses of paper documents for review to assigning reviews electronically, while others are migrating from different electronic systems.

"We are delighted that all the VA sites will now be using IRBNet. We specifically designed the platform to facilitate IRB compliance and increase productivity," said Jeremy Katz, President, WCG IRBNet. "By reducing VA IRB staff's administrative burden, IRBNet allows them to devote more time to other high priority activities, such as training and protocol development."

About WCG

WCG is the world's leading provider of solutions that measurably improve the quality and efficiency of clinical research. Comprised of two divisions, the industry's first central IRB – WCG IRB – and first clinical services organization, WCG enables biopharmaceutical companies, CROs, and institutions to advance the delivery of new treatments and therapies to patients, while maintaining the highest standards of human participant protection. For more information, please visit www.wcgirb.com, www.wcgclinical.com or follow us on Twitter @WCGClinical or LinkedIn.

About WCG IRBNet

IRBNet is a wholly owned subsidiary of WCG and is the leading compliance and research oversight solution for institutions. The secure, web-based solution drives compliance and productivity by assimilating the highest ethical and regulatory standards into its user's daily workflow. IRBNet and currently supports over 2,800 research sites and review boards - and over 370,000 research professionals- in the successful and efficient management of research involving humans and animals.

SOURCE WCG

Related Links

http://www.wcgirb.com

