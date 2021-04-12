U.S. Dept. of Labor Awards ICF $16 Million in IT/Cyber Training Services

FAIRFAX, Va., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI), a global consulting and digital services provider, was recently awarded two agreements with an estimated value of $16 million to provide IT and cybersecurity workforce development services under the U.S. Department of Labor's H-1B One Workforce Grant Program. This program invests in training the current and future workforce for careers in critical industries such as IT, advanced manufacturing and transportation.

The first agreement is a four-year grant valued at $8.6 million. ICF will lead the development and implementation of a new program to provide dynamic workforce strategies to train workers and jobseekers for middle- to high-skilled occupations in IT and cybersecurity throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia.

The second agreement is a four-year subcontract valued at $7 million. ICF will work with the Augusta Economic Development Authority and area employers to develop similar work-based learning and employment opportunities in IT and cybersecurity for veterans and their spouses in the Fort Gordon, Georgia area.

"The One Workforce program will significantly enhance the skills and knowledge of the workforce in the critical and high-growth IT and cybersecurity sectors," said Andy Zehe, ICF senior vice president and justice, workforce and community development lead. "We look forward to coordinating with our regional partners to build career pathways that will contribute to economic growth and strengthen the American workforce."

ICF approaches complex workforce challenges with customized application of innovative and sustainable approaches. ICF's workforce development services include job readiness assessment, work-based learning, labor market analysis and community engagement across the IT, cybersecurity, energy, hospitality, manufacturing and transportation sectors.

