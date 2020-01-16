U.S. Dept. of the Interior Awards CenturyLink $1.6 Billion EIS Network Services Win

WASHINGTON, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) announced that it won a task order, worth up to $1.6 billion, to provide secure network services and IT modernization solutions to the U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) via the General Services Administration's Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) program.

"The Department of the Interior selected CenturyLink to deliver secure, modern network services that will help the agency achieve its mission to conserve and manage our nation's natural resources and cultural heritage for the benefit and enjoyment of the American people," said David Young, CenturyLink senior vice president, public sector. "This award from DOI shows that government agencies are increasingly turning to CenturyLink as their trusted provider to help them with their IT modernization efforts so they can focus on their mission."

The task order covers two areas and has a combined maximum value of $1.6 billion, with 11 one-year options that run through 2032.

Task area one is for managed core network services to design, engineer, build, secure, operate and maintain DOI's enterprise network from end to end, including software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN), virtual private network, private line and ethernet transport services. It also includes managed security services, such as Managed Trusted Internet Protocol Services (MTIPS), and implementation of zero-trust networking solutions that meet the government's strict security requirements. Task area two covers managed access services, including secure cloud connectivity and WiFi.

CenturyLink was the first supplier to receive authority to operate under GSA's 15-year, $50 billion EIS program last March. EIS is a multiple-award contract vehicle for federal government agencies to purchase information technology and telecommunications infrastructure services. It gives federal agencies the flexibility and agility to migrate to modern communications and IT services that meet strict government security standards.

Key Facts

The U.S. Department of the Interior has more than 65,000 employees, 280,000 volunteers and 2,400 operating locations.

By supplying cybersecurity, cloud, managed hosting and IT services over its carrier-class network, CenturyLink provides government agencies with the security and reliability they need to carry out their important missions.

CenturyLink is ranked No. 29 on Washington Technology's 2019 Top 100 list of federal government IT contractors.

