U.S. Dermatology Partners Chooses RCxRules for Revenue Cycle Automation

DALLAS, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RCxRules, a provider of revenue cycle automation technology, announces a new partnership with U.S. Dermatology Partners, one of the largest physician-led dermatology practices in the United States, with nearly 250 providers across nearly 100 locations. U.S. Dermatology Partners implemented the RCxRules Revenue Cycle Engine to automate the charge import and review process.

The U.S. Dermatology Partners team was spending a lot of time and energy combatting billing and coding errors. After visits were documented in their EMR, charges would pass via interface into their PM system with numerous errors. All errors needed to be manually corrected and re-entered.

The medical group was also grappling with rapid growth. As one of the largest physician-led dermatology practices in the United States, U.S. Dermatology Partners is continuously adding new providers and needed to be able to expand seamlessly without adding new coding and billing staff to handle the additional workload. In short, they needed to do more with less.

By eliminating the time-consuming manual entry work, the U.S. Dermatology Partners team was able to reallocate four full-time employees and eliminate one vacant full-time position. They haven't added additional billing and coding staff since implementing RCxRules, even with the addition of two new locations and several new providers.

The team achieved their highest ever clean claim rate in June 2021 and experienced a $15 million increase in revenue when compared to June 2020. The time their team dedicates to charge correction went from 10 hours to 2 hours per day due to the Revenue Cycle Engine's autocorrect functionality, and daily coding denials were reduced by around 75%.

About RCxRules: Founded in 2010, RCxRules helps healthcare organizations succeed with both value-based care and fee-for-service billing models. The company's unique, predictive rules engine ensures compliance with healthcare's complex regulatory and reimbursement rules. Integrating with leading EMRs and PM systems, RCxRules software addresses issues before they affect revenue, delivering claims with the most accurate financial and HCC data—every time, guaranteed. Visit www.RCxRules.com to learn more.

About U.S. Dermatology Partners: U.S. Dermatology Partners is one of the largest physician-led dermatology practices in the United States, with nearly 250 providers across nearly 100 locations. They provide premier medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatological care, along with the latest technology and treatment methods for diseases of the skin, hair, and nails.

SOURCE RCxRules

Related Links

www.rcxrules.com

