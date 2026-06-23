U.S. Dermatology Partners Opens New Office in Guthrie, Oklahoma

New clinic expands access to dermatology care in Logan County

GUTHRIE, Okla., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Dermatology Partners is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in Guthrie, Oklahoma, expanding access to high-quality dermatology care for patients in Logan County and the surrounding areas. Located approximately 30 miles north of Oklahoma City, the new clinic reflects the organization's ongoing commitment to bringing expert dermatologic care to the communities we serve.

U.S. Dermatology Partners, Guthrie, OK

"We are proud to continue expanding access to dermatology services across Oklahoma," said Paul Singh, Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Dermatology Partners. "Many patients in smaller and growing communities often face barriers to specialty care, including longer travel times and extended wait periods for appointments. The opening of our Guthrie office helps ensure patients can receive timely, high-quality care closer to home."

The Guthrie office will provide evaluation and treatment for a wide range of skin, hair, and nail conditions, including acne, eczema, psoriasis, rosacea, skin cancer, and other dermatologic concerns. Patients will have access to personalized treatment plans and preventive services delivered with the highest standards of clinical excellence.

With this new location, U.S. Dermatology Partners also welcomes Certified Physician Assistant Madelyn Willis to lead the clinic. A graduate of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Midland, Texas, Madelyn earned her physician assistant degree summa cum laude. With a passion for dermatology, she completed extensive clinical and didactic training under the supervision of Board-Certified Dermatologist Dr. [NAME].

Madelyn provides comprehensive care for a variety of skin conditions to patients of all ages and backgrounds, managing both acute and chronic conditions that significantly impact quality of life. She is committed to delivering patient-centered care through education, collaboration, and evidence-based treatment plans tailored to individuals' needs.

U.S. Dermatology Partners Guthrie is located at 212 W. Oklahoma Ave. Guthrie, OK 73044. To schedule an appointment, call 405.346.8620 or click here to book online.

About U.S. Dermatology Partners

U.S. Dermatology Partners is one of the premier dermatology practices in the country, caring for more than 2 million patients each year. In 2026, the organization was voted the No. 1 dermatology group in the nation by Castle Connolly, the leading peer-nominated research firm. With over 130 locations across nine states that span large metroplexes and rural, underserved communities, they provide the benefits of private, personalized levels of service paired with a network of coordinated, specialized dermatology physicians. Focused on providing the highest level of compassionate and comprehensive care, U.S. Dermatology Partners is committed to expanding patient access and providing advanced dermatological treatments with a team of leading dermatologists and national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs surgery. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.

Press Contact

Name: Jeanne Cunningham

Phone: (214)420-0650

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE U.S. Dermatology Partners