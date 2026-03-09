U.S. Dermatology Partners Opens New Office in Arlington, Texas

New Arlington clinic expands patient access to dermatology care across North Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Dermatology Partners is pleased to announce the opening of its newest location in Arlington, Texas, located in the Arlington Medical Plaza.

"Our expansion into Arlington reflects our continued commitment to increasing access to high-quality dermatologic care in the communities we serve," said Paul Singh, Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Dermatology Partners. "As demand for dermatology services continues to grow, we are strategically expanding in areas where patients benefit from greater convenience, shorter wait times, and access to comprehensive care — from routine skin exams to the early detection and treatment of skin cancer."

U.S. Dermatology Partners has a well-established presence throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The new Arlington office strengthens that network by providing a centrally located option for patients residing between Dallas and Fort Worth, as well as surrounding North Texas communities. By increasing appointment availability in this high-demand region, the practice aims to improve access to timely dermatologic care and help reduce delays that can affect diagnosis and treatment.

With the new location, U.S. Dermatology Partners also welcomes Certified Physician Assistant Sydney Marvin to lead the clinic. A native of Arlington, Texas, Sydney is proud to serve patients in her hometown and provide comprehensive dermatologic care to individuals of all ages. Her expertise and extensive clinical training include the diagnosis and treatment of a wide range of skin conditions, including acne, psoriasis, eczema, and skin cancer.

Sydney Marvin earned her Bachelor of Science in Allied Health from Texas A&M University and completed her Master of Physician Assistant Studies at the University of North Texas Health Science Center. At U.S. Dermatology Partners, Sydney works under the supervision of Board-Certified Dermatologist Dr. Kathryn Celeste Durham.

U.S. Dermatology Partners of Arlington is located at 801 Road to Six Flags West, Suite 139, Arlington, TX 76012. To schedule an appointment, call 817.608.7387 or click here to book online.

About U.S. Dermatology Partners

U.S. Dermatology Partners is one of the premier dermatology practices in the country, caring for more than 2 million patients each year. In 2026, the organization was voted the No. 1 dermatology group in the nation by Castle Connolly, the leading peer-nominated research firm. With over 130 locations across nine states that span large metroplexes and rural, underserved communities, they provide the benefits of private, personalized levels of service paired with a network of coordinated, specialized dermatology physicians. Focused on providing the highest level of compassionate and comprehensive care, U.S. Dermatology Partners is committed to expanding patient access and providing advanced dermatological treatments with a team of leading dermatologists and national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs surgery. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.

