U.S. Dermatology Partners Opens New Location in Sedalia, Missouri

New Clinic Expands Patient Access to Dermatology Care in Pettis County

SEDALIA, Mo., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Dermatology Partners is pleased to announce the opening of its newest location in Sedalia, Missouri, located in the Bothwell Specialty Clinic building.

U.S. Dermatology Partners Sedalia

"We're proud to expand our presence in the Midwest with the opening of our Sedalia office, bringing essential dermatology services directly to the community," said Paul Singh, Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Dermatology Partners. "For many residents in Sedalia and the surrounding areas, accessing specialized dermatologic care has required significant travel. Establishing a local presence allows us to improve timely access to high-quality care and enhance patient outcomes across the region."

The Sedalia office is led by Certified Nurse Practitioner Amy Butler, who brings more than 10 years of dermatology experience to the community. She diagnoses and treats a wide range of skin conditions, including acne, eczema, and rosacea, and is committed to skin cancer education, early detection through annual skin exams, and comprehensive treatment.

Amy Butler holds bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees in nursing, reflecting her advanced clinical training and commitment to patient-centered care. She enjoys all aspects of medical dermatology and is passionate about helping patients achieve healthy, clear skin.

Now open, U.S. Dermatology Partners of Sedalia is located at 3131 Brianna Blvd., Sedalia, MO 65301. To schedule an appointment, call 573.746.5474 or click here to book online.

About U.S. Dermatology Partners

U.S. Dermatology Partners is one of the premier dermatology practices in the country, caring for more than 2 million patients each year. In 2026, the organization was recognized as the No. 1 dermatology practice in the country by Castle Connolly, the nation's leading peer-nominated physician research firm. With over 130 locations across nine states that span large metroplexes and rural, underserved communities, they provide the benefits of private, personalized levels of service paired with a network of coordinated, specialized dermatology physicians. Focused on providing the highest level of compassionate and comprehensive care, U.S. Dermatology Partners is committed to expanding patient access and providing advanced dermatological treatments with a team of leading dermatologists and national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs surgery. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.

