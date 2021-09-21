U.S. Development Finance Corporation invests $10 million in Nithio FI to scale clean energy financing in Africa Tweet this

"Nithio has created an innovative, data-driven solution that fills a large gap in the market to sustainably scale capital flows to the clean energy sector. By standardizing credit risk, Nithio's investments will have an outsized impact towards achieving universal energy access and combating the effects of climate change," said Bobby Pittman, Nithio Co-Founder and Founding Partner at Kupanda Capital.

As Nithio moves to its next phase of growth, the team thanks Héla Cheikhrouhou for her service as Chief Executive Officer and wishes her well in her return to the public sector as Regional Vice President for Middle East, Central Asia, Afghanistan, and Pakistan at the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

About Nithio

Nithio is an energy financing platform powered by a proprietary AI-enabled risk analytics engine. Nithio developed its innovative approach to standardize credit risk assessments in order to unlock and scale energy access in Sub-Saharan Africa. Nithio advances energy financing at scale through its Financial Intermediary, Nithio FI B.V., which offers receivables-backed financing to off-grid energy providers in Nigeria, Uganda and Kenya. Driven by the Risk Analytics Engine, Nithio FI's innovative approach expands access to off-grid clean energy for households, micro businesses, and smallholder farmers. www.nithio.com

Contact:

Grace Fenton

Director, Go-to-Market

Tel: +1-202-350-1258

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Nithio

Related Links

https://www.nithio.com/

