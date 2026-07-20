U.S. Development Selects Savant as Exclusive Smart Home Technology Partner for Salato Pompano Beach and Viceroy Residences Clearwater Beach

Newly completed ultra-luxury Salato and Tampa Bay project Viceroy to feature Savant's dual-purpose smart keypad host, AI home assistant, lighting, shades, and other integrated technologies, controlled by the company's award-winning app

HYANNIS, Mass., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Savant, a global leader in smart home and energy solutions, today announced a partnership with U.S. Development to equip residences at the newly completed ultra-luxury oceanfront Salato Pompano Beach, South Florida's most exclusive new condominium building, and Viceroy Residences Clearwater Beach, with integrated smart living technology designed to elevate comfort, entertainment, convenience, and connectivity.

The Salato and Viceroy will feature Savant's dual-purpose keypad host, a light switch and hub that can transform any living space into a smart home.

Located at 305 Briny Ave. in Pompano Beach, the 40-residence Salato establishes a new benchmark for boutique coastal living along one of South Florida's fastest-evolving shorelines. The building is now open, and prospective buyers can tour fully designed and furnished model residences created by the acclaimed Interiors by Steven G., with architecture by Randall Stofft Architects. Units range from 2,106 to 3,354 square feet, with expansive outdoor terraces, and prices range from $2 million to $5.25 million for the limited few residences still available for purchase.

Viceroy is Tampa Bay's first new luxury beachfront offering in over two decades. With just 86 sleek contemporary residences, over 25,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities, and world-class, hospitality-inspired services, Viceroy is bringing an unmatched level of fully serviced, resort-style beach living to Florida's coveted Gulf Coast. Randall Stofft Architects and Interiors by Steven G. also partnered on Viceroy's architecture and design.

"Today's luxury developers and builders want to offer their residents a premium technology experience that is both sophisticated and effortless to use," said JC Murphy, Chief Commercial Officer at Savant. "Our partnership with U.S. Development provides homeowners with an unmatched smart home experience where entertainment, lighting, shading, and connectivity work together seamlessly throughout the entire living space."

As part of the partnership, unit owners at the Salato and Viceroy will be offered Savant's touch and voice controlled smart home ecosystem that creates an exceptional and seamless user experience. At the heart of each system is a powerful new Savant keypad host technology hidden inside a light switch. This elegant two button in-wall controller delivers up to 200 loads of lighting and shade control, a stream of Savant Music, 6 A/V zones, and whole-home integration that can span security, cameras, locks, climate, energy, and more. It also unlocks access to Savant's conversational AI home assistant powered by an advanced LLM and the Savant API, which engages homeowners naturally in 48+ languages to control, discover, and personalize every aspect of their home.

The standard technology package offered to each Salato and Viceroy residence includes:

Savant In-wall OLED touch screens for whole-home control

Savant Music access with three rooms of premium Harman/JBL in-ceiling speakers

GE Proseo motorized deluxe shades in three bedrooms and the living room

GE Proseo intelligent lighting control throughout all rooms

Smart door lock control for easy access and enhanced security

Wi-Fi access points and a network switch to ensure robust connectivity

Two 55" state-of-the-art televisions and easy-to-use Savant remotes

The easy-to-use Savant app also integrates each unit's ultra-quiet Daikin FIT smart HVAC system enabling universal control of system, appliances, and devices in the home. Homeowners can gain energy use insights, set schedules, and operation mode and set-point temperatures from the couch or while away from home to ensure optimal comfort. Energy efficient inverter technology combined with the Savant app facilitates the ability to set the system to eco mode during peak pricing periods of the day to minimize real-time energy use and avoid peak or surge pricing effects.

In addition to the standard technology package, homeowners will have access to a curated selection of luxury Savant smart home upgrade options that range from motorized drapery systems, premium shade fabric options, and outdoor entertainment packages to a Savant smart oven, additional touch panels, and GE Proseo tunable lighting fixtures and ceiling fan control.

The Savant smart home systems installed throughout the property are engineered to provide residents with enhanced convenience, personalized comfort, and reliable performance while maintaining a clean, elegant aesthetic that complements the residences' contemporary design.

"Our goal was to find an advanced technology partner for the Salato and Viceroy, and all of our developments, that can help elevate the homeowner experience without adding confusion or complexity," added John Farina, CEO, U.S. Development. "From the smart keypad host and the Savant AI home assistant to GE Proseo shades, A/V solutions, and more, Savant is the perfect partner to help deliver the luxury lifestyle and personalized technology experience that our residents expect."

Salato's amenity program rivals that of a world-class resort, anchored by an 80-foot ocean view pool and spa with a separate wet deck and loungers, poolside grilling stations, a covered bar and loggia, and wellness facilities featuring dual dry saunas and steam showers. A state-of-the-art fitness center with wellness programming, an owners' lounge, a club room with a chef's catering kitchen, and 28 hobby rooms equipped for private work or creative pursuits round out the offering.

Sales at Salato are led by The Tinka Ellington Group at Compass, with IMI Worldwide directing marketing efforts. For more information and to schedule a private appointment or tour of the model residences, visit SalatoResidences.com or contact 954-284-0090.

For more information about Savant visit www.savant.com. For images click here.

About Savant: Headquartered in Massachusetts, Savant Systems, Inc., is a global leader in smart home, intelligent lighting and energy solutions for consumers, businesses, utility companies and more. Along with GE Lighting, a Savant company and Savant Power, Savant Systems, Inc. offers the most diverse portfolio of DIY and professionally installed smart products available at thousands of leading retail stores and through a network of authorized integrators. Engineered to customize any space, Savant's innovative solutions unite all the vital pillars of any connected environment – climate, lighting, entertainment, security, and energy – together into a premier integrated experience controlled by intuitive award-winning software for iOS and Android. Learn more at savant.com.

About U.S. Development: U.S. Development is an established real estate development and management firm specializing in ultra-luxury condominiums and multifamily/mixed-use buildings designed to elevate the standard for quality development. The visionary leadership at USD is intricately involved in all phases of the development process from entitlement to design, construction, and delivery. They bring a unique and fresh perspective to luxury real estate that results in iconic, high-end developments that forever transform waterfront and urban landscapes across the east coast. Properties developed by USD, or its principals, have generated over $420 million in sales in the last several years alone, and the firm is actively developing nearly $200 million in current real estate projects.

Media Contacts:

Savant

Ben Sabol

[email protected]

216.233.9062

US Development

Eric Kalis

[email protected]

954.370.8999

SOURCE Savant Systems, Inc