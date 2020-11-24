US Digestive Health Opens New Gastroenterology Practice in Royersford, Pa.

EXTON, Pa., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- US Digestive Health ("US Digestive"), a management services organization created to expand access to high-quality, affordable gastroenterology care, recently announced the acquisition of the practices of Dr.'s Burnhan Hameed, Dr. Neal Patel, Dr. Michael Pawlowsky and Dr. Drew Ronnerman, formerly of the Pottstown Medical Specialists, Inc. The new office is located at 475 Enterprise Drive, Suite 202, Royersford, PA. This new office will conveniently serve patients from Phoenixville, Pottstown, Royersford and the surrounding areas.

Serving Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania, including the Greater Philadelphia region, US Digestive Health is rapidly advancing the delivery of digestive health services, bringing new insight into the evaluation, treatment, and prevention of digestive health disorders. Significantly improving office practice efficiency, US Digestive Health offers its gastroenterology partner practices innovative business management and technology solutions that remove administrative burdens from physicians and allow them to spend more time taking care of patients. With increased efficiency comes reduced wait times for office appointments and procedures.

US Digestive Health has signed on 22 affiliate locations over the past 18 months, with the Royersford location being the first new practice for the organization. The new practice, which is now open and accepting appointments, has four physicians and two advanced practice providers on-site.

With the addition of the new Royersford location, US Digestive Health now oversees a network of gastroenterology providers and services with over 24 locations, 9 ambulatory surgery centers, 81 physicians, 33 advanced practice providers, and more than 500 total employees.

"We are committed to connecting communities to better digestive health care by providing easy and convenient access to cost-effective gastroenterology services," said Jerry Tillinger, CEO of US Digestive. "We are proud to add Royersford Digestive to our growing family of gastroenterology providers."

Dr.'s Hameed, Patel, Pawlowsky and Dr. Ronnerman will continue to care for the Royersford community as they have for years, now under the US Digestive Health banner.

"We've spent our careers focused on providing the highest quality, compassionate care to our patients", said Burhan Hameed, MD. "By partnering with US Digestive Health, we can spend more time focusing on our patients and their care and better serve the Royersford community."

US Digestive was formed in 2019 by Amulet Capital Partners, LP ("Amulet"), a healthcare private equity investment firm based in Greenwich, Connecticut, in partnership with member practice partner physicians.

