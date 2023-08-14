US Disposable Diapers Market: A Decade of Growth and Key Demographic Insights

DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Disposable Diapers Market Report 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report forecasts to 2023 and 2027 US demand for disposable diapers in nominal US dollars at the retail level and volume. Total demand in value and volume terms is segmented by product in terms of pediatric diapers, training underpants, and adult incontinence products.

To illustrate historical trends, total demand in value terms and volume, and the various segments are provided in annual series from 2012 to 2022.

This report includes the results of a proprietary national online consumer survey of US adults (age 18+). This Focus Reports National Online Consumer Survey has a sample size of approximately 2,000, screened for response quality, and representative of the US population on the demographic measures of age, gender, geographic region, race/ethnicity, household income, and the presence/absence of children in the household.

Key macroeconomic indicators are also provided with quantified trends. Other various topics, including profiles of pertinent leading companies, are covered in this report.

The market research report presents a comprehensive analysis of the US disposable diapers demand and related trends. It encompasses various figures and tables that offer valuable insights into the market landscape.

The figures include:

Key trends in US disposable diapers demand from 2022 to 2027.

Disposable diapers value demand trends from 2012 to 2022.

Disposable diapers volume demand trends from 2012 to 2022.

Pertinent demographic trends in the US from 2012 to 2027, including birth rates and key indicators.

The tables cover:

Key indicators for US disposable diapers demand from 2012 to 2027, measured in US$ billion.

Pertinent demographic trends in the US from 2012 to 2022 and 2022 to 2027.

Disposable diapers value demand by product from 2012 to 2022 and 2022 to 2027, measured in US$ million.

Disposable diapers volume demand by product from 2012 to 2022 and 2022 to 2027, measured in million counts.

Leading suppliers to the US disposable diapers market by product.

NAICS & SIC codes related to disposable diapers.

Additionally, the report includes survey results:

Household disposable diaper use from 2012 to 2022, expressed as a percentage of households.

Disposable diaper/underpants use by brand in 2021, as a percentage of households using diapers.

Household purchase or use of diaper products in 2022, as a percentage of respondents.

Concern regarding rising diaper prices in 2022, as a percentage of respondents.

Key diaper purchase factors in 2022, as a percentage of respondents.

Adult incontinence product use from 2012 to 2022, as a percentage of the population.

Incontinence product brands used in 2021, as a percentage of the population using such products.

These figures and tables provide a comprehensive overview of the US disposable diapers market, its demand, and related consumer behavior and trends.

