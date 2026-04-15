U.S. District Court Chief Judge Denise J. Casper to Provide Keynote Address at New England Law Boston's 2026 Commencement

BOSTON, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New England Law Boston is pleased to announce the official program for its 2026 Commencement ceremony, which will take place on Friday, May 15, at 11:00 a.m. at the Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston. Hon. Denise J. Casper, Chief Judge, U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, will address the proceedings and receive an Honorary Doctor of Laws.

Denise J. Casper, Chief Judge, U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts

Nominated by President Barack Obama in 2010, upon confirmation Chief Judge Casper became the first African American woman to serve as a United States District Judge in Massachusetts. She was named Chief Judge for the District of Massachusetts in 2025. Judge Casper has played a significant role in the administration of justice throughout her career, including presiding over the notable criminal trial of James "Whitey" Bulger. She has also shown dedicated leadership in the Boston Bar Association by serving on its Governing Council, Executive Committee, and the Board of Editors for the Boston Bar Journal, as well as participating in a task force assessing jury trial trends at both state and federal levels. Her contributions to the bench and legal community exemplify a sustained commitment to professionalism, service, and the advancement of justice.

"We are truly honored to host Chief Judge Denise Casper as our keynote speaker for the 115th Commencement at New England Law Boston," said James H. Kennedy III, CEO and Dean. "Known nationwide as a thoughtful, firm, and meticulously prepared jurist, Chief Judge Casper has broken barriers as a Federal Judge while also displaying uncompromising integrity, compassion, and patience in her role. We are fortunate to have this distinguished legal mind share her experiences and wisdom with our graduates and community."

During the ceremony, New England Law Boston leadership will present honorary Doctor of Laws degrees to Chief Judge Casper, as well as to Brigadier General Enoch "Woody" Woodhouse, one of the last surviving members of the famed Tuskegee Airmen, and Father Nicholas A. Sannella, JD, MD, Pastor of the Immaculate Conception Church in Lowell, Massachusetts. James T. Brett, President and CEO of the New England Council, will receive an honorary Doctor of Humanities degree.

ABOUT NEW ENGLAND LAW BOSTON

New England Law Boston was founded in 1908 as Portia Law School, the first and only law school established exclusively for the education of women. Today, New England Law offers its co-educational student body flexible, convenient programs that combine rigorous academics, dynamic community, and early access to practical experience, as well as a diverse, global alumni network spanning 29 countries, 50 states, and all areas of practice. For more information, visit www.nesl.edu.

SOURCE New England Law | Boston