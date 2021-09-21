U.S. District Court Invalidates Dartmouth Patents Asserted by ChromaDex

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elysium Health, Inc.,™ a leading life sciences company focused on translational aging research, today announced that United States District Court Judge Colm F. Connolly ordered dismissal of all patent infringement claims of ChromaDex, Inc., and Dartmouth College against Elysium Health, on the ground that the asserted patents are invalid as claiming unpatentable subject matter. The litigation between Elysium Health, ChromaDex, and Dartmouth commenced in September 2018, centered on two Dartmouth patents licensed by ChromaDex—U.S. Patent No. 8,383,086 and U.S. Patent No. 8,197,807—that are directed to nicotinamide riboside-containing compositions as dietary supplements and pharmaceutical products.

This dismissal follows Elysium Health's argument that the patents were invalid under 35 U.S.C. §101 and under controlling U.S. Supreme Court precedent because they are directed to products of nature, as nicotinamide riboside ("NR"), the subject of the patents, is a naturally-occurring vitamin. Because the District Court concluded that the patents are invalid on this ground, it did not have occasion to reach numerous other defenses Elysium Health had raised, including additional invalidity and noninfringement grounds.

"After three years of litigation, we are gratified that the court vindicated our position and concluded that the Dartmouth patents licensed by ChromaDex are invalid, as we have contended all along," said Elysium Health CEO Eric Marcotulli. "Elysium Health takes intellectual property rights very seriously and respects the intellectual property rights of others. In this case, however, the clear invalidity of the asserted patents and the promise of BASIS™, which contains both nicotinamide riboside and pterostilbene, led us to conclude that fighting this litigation was warranted and worth the investment. We look forward to continuing our work investigating clinical applications of Basis, and Elysium Health's experimental therapeutic EH301, which also contains nicotinamide riboside, free of the distraction of litigation as we pursue our mission to develop products to support lifelong health."

