U.S. District Court Orders Preliminary Injunction Hearing on Xockets' Antitrust Lawsuit Against Nvidia

Judge Albright Ordered Preliminary Injunction Hearing with Expedited Briefing Schedule

TEMPLE, Texas, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, Waco Division, issued an Order setting an expedited Preliminary Junction Hearing for September 19, 2024. The Order comes less than a day after Xockets, Inc., the inventor of advanced Data Processing Units, or "DPUs," that enable accelerated computing and AI in cloud data centers, filed a lawsuit against Nvidia Corp., Microsoft Corp., and RPX Corp., alleging violation of federal antitrust laws for illegal monopoly practices and willful patent infringement (docket number 6:24-cv-453).

"For far too long Big Tech has engaged in predatory infringement—IP theft—and devalued the IP of U.S. innovators and inventors—the bedrock of the American dream—because they believe they hold the reins of power," said Xockets board member Robert Cote, an IP investor and IP rights expert. "Injunctive relief is an important step in defending U.S. innovators and combating the illegal monopolies maintained by Nvidia and Microsoft in artificial intelligence as set out in Xockets' complaint. Xockets' legal filings set out how the AI cartel formed by Nvidia and Microsoft is a fundamental threat to small businesses and our nation's innovation economy. This legal proceeding will be a first step towards ending this cartel."

The preliminary injunction hearing is scheduled for September 19, 2024 at 11:00 AM (CST). The Court further ordered an expedited briefing schedule, requiring a Response by the Defendants by 9:00 AM on September 16, 2024.

About Xockets

Xockets was founded in 2012 by Dr. Parin Dalal and a team of network engineers to develop a new class of cloud processors known today as advanced Data Processing Units, or DPUs, that he invented prior to founding the company. The DPUs free server processors, including CPUs, GPUs, and hybrids of these host processors, from data-intensive workloads that would otherwise slow down distributed computing in cloud data centers and the growth of the cloud industry. The data-intensive tasks include moving data between server processors, such as proprietary security, networking and storage operations, as well as sorting, organizing, and reducing/combining these data streams to ready them for further processing by applications running on server processors, which include training large language models for AI. Dr. Dalal invented new virtual switch computing and switching architectures for clouds that implement programmable hardware acceleration in the network of cloud data centers for processing data-intensive workloads at network speeds—or line rate—to enable a new era of accelerated computing and AI that is now underway. The company was funded by visionary investors that include Dr. Greg Lavender, the current CTO of Intel; Robert Cote, one of the nation's top IP investors and lawyers, also a Board member, who guided the company in protecting its DPU innovations; and Jerry Yang, the co-founder of Yahoo, who invested through the venture capital firm he founded, AME Cloud Ventures, to invest in new breakthrough cloud technologies.

