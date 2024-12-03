U.S. District Court Upholds Validity of CINVANTI® Patents

— Court Rules in Favor of Heron in Patent Lawsuit Against Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC —

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRTX) ("Heron" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage biotechnology company, today announced that the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware ruled in Heron's favor in the Company's patent litigation against Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC with respect to CINVANTI® (aprepitant) injectable emulsion. The district court found that Heron's U.S. Patent Nos. 9,561,229 and 9,974,794, which expire in 2035, are valid and would be infringed by Fresenius' proposed generic product.

The district court decision concludes the litigation initiated in July 2022 in response to Fresenius' submission of an Abbreviated New Drug Application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration seeking approval of a generic version of CINVANTI®. As a result of the decision, Heron will seek an order from the Court prohibiting Fresenius from launching its generic CINVANTI® until after the expiration of the patents in 2035. This decision is subject to appeal.

"We are pleased with this anticipated result of the proceeding and will continue to vigorously defend the CINVANTI® patent estate in the future," said Craig Collard, Chief Executive Officer of Heron. "The team at Heron takes great pride in the result of our successful history of developing injectable products, which is demonstrated by the strength of our intellectual property and the performance of our innovative drugs like CINVANTI® in serving patients with serious unmet needs."

