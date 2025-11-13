U.S. Dock & Door Expands into New Markets with Its Investment in Total Garage Store

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Dock & Door ("USDD"), a service platform focused on the maintenance, repair and installation of commercial loading dock equipment, entry systems, and residential garage doors is pleased to announce its investment in The Total Garage Store ("Total Garage Store").

Headquartered in Tennessee, Total Garage Store is a market-leading provider of residential garage door and commercial overhead door installation, retrofit and repair services across Tennessee and North Carolina, operating across six locations. The company is led by Bill Earnest, Larry Earnest, and Ken Earnest, who have collectively directed the business's growth over the past 17 years and will continue to lead the business following USDD's investment. With the investment in Total Garage Store, USDD now offers its services in five states and will continue pursuing strategic opportunities in high growth MSAs.

"The investment in Total Garage Store marks a pivotal step in US Dock & Door's strategy to build a national leader in dock and door service and install solutions. By combining Total Garage Store's strong regional presence and differentiated residential capabilities with our platform, we are accelerating growth and creating a foundation for unmatched service and innovation across residential and commercial markets," said Brian Pfeifer, Chief Executive Officer of USDD. "The Earnest family has built a strong business and outstanding reputation – we are proud to join forces with them."

"This transaction represents an exciting next chapter for Total Garage Store. By partnering with US Dock & Door, we gain access to resources that help us broaden our reach and service offering while preserving the values that made us successful. Our teams share a commitment to excellence that will drive new opportunities for employees and customers alike," said Bill Earnest, President of Total Garage Store.

USDD is a platform investment of Soundcore Capital Partners ("Soundcore"). Soundcore remains focused on partnering with strong operators and market-leading businesses in targeted geographies who will benefit from the scale of USDD. "Our partnership with Total Garage Store is a strategic investment in the company's people, reputation, and footprint. We look forward to supporting the company's sustained growth within the USDD platform," said Jonathan Tanenbaum, a Partner at Soundcore.

O2 Sponsor Finance and Northstar Capital served as financing partners to support the transaction. XLCS Partners served as advisor to Total Garage Store.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About US Dock & Door

US Dock & Door is a service-based platform of operating companies that maintain, repair and install commercial loading dock equipment, entry systems, and residential garage doors. With over 50 years of history, USDD's operating companies primarily service the Southeast and Northeast markets and work with customers across a variety of industries including manufacturing, distribution, life sciences, retail, education, residential homeowners and home builders. For more information, please visit www.usdockdoor.com

About Total Garage Store

Total Garage Store is the largest independent garage door supplier in the state of Tennessee, serving residential, commercial, and production builder customers through strategically located facilities. Total Garage Store unites six trusted door servicing names — Allied Overhead Door, Smith's Garage Door, Farmer Garage Door, Jackson Overhead Door, Arden Garage Door, and EXL Garage Doors — delivering exceptional quality and expertise across Tennessee and North Carolina. Total Garage Store is a full-service solutions provider offering a comprehensive product set, along with installation, delivery, consulting, and ongoing maintenance and repair services. For more information, please visit www.thetotalgaragestore.com

About Soundcore

Soundcore Capital Partners was founded in 2015 by Jarrett Turner and is based in New York. Soundcore is a thesis-driven private equity firm that specializes in buy-and-build investments in the lower middle-market that are headquartered in the United States and Canada. Soundcore has completed 107 acquisitions across 14 platforms and focuses primarily on business & outsourced services, industrial services, specialty manufacturing, and value-added distribution sectors. For more information, please visit www.soundcorecap.com

