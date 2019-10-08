US DoD C4ISR Market, 2019-2024: Continuing Standardization and Qualitative Improvement Efforts by Expanding and Adopting More Innovative Commercial Technology
Oct 08, 2019, 15:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US DoD C4ISR Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service focuses on the US Department of Defense (DoD) command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) budget spending. An analysis of research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E); procurement; operations and maintenance (O&M); and a variety of services are included in this study. Contract activity for the 2018 calendar year is also included. The DoD C4ISR 2020 budget request consists of Army, Navy/Marine Corps, Air Force, and Joint Service spending plans - all of which are included. The base year for financial spending is 2018, and the market forecast is from 2019 to 2024.
C4ISR spending for the fiscal year 2020 DoD budget request is the foundation of this research. The 2020 DoD request is notably higher than that of 2019 and may encounter opposition from both sides of the political aisle. The new research details the defense departments and agencies that offer the best opportunities for companies trying to enter the US defense market. The research includes market drivers and restraints that shed light on some budget numbers and the importance being placed on certain projects and programs. The research assists in understanding the government's focus and the services it is likely to require in the future.
The market research presented was obtained from secondary and primary sources and combines quantitative and qualitative information. Insights are provided on current and anticipated program spending and industry leaders, which will help firms to identify growth opportunities and formulate go-to-market strategies to assist them with improving their relative market share. The purpose of this study is to highlight the US DoD's C4ISR spending and technology trends.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the areas of growth within the DoD C4ISR market?
- Which segments, technologies, and services make up the market?
- What are the leading drivers and restraints for the DoD C4ISR market?
- What are the top programs for the DoD C4ISR market?
- Which technologies and services will the program budget emphasize?
- Which companies are leading the C4ISR research, procurement, and services market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
- Top Trends for the US DoD C4ISR Market
- Top Transformational Shifts Expected to Shape the Future of US DoD C4ISR Budgets (2020-2024)
- Key Predictions
- Market Engineering Measurements
2. C4ISR Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Market Segmentation
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
- 2020 Budget by Segment
3. Drivers and Restraints - DoD C4ISR Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends - DoD C4ISR Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- DoD C4ISR Spending Forecast
- 2020 C4ISR Program Funding by Department
- 2020 C4ISR Program Funding by Appropriation
- Forecast Discussion
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - DoD C4ISR Market
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Top Competitors
- Competitive Structure
- Top 10 DoD C4ISR Contractors
- Market Leaders by Technology
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity - US DoD C4ISR, 2019-2024
- Strategic Imperatives for US DoD C4ISR Product Providers
7. C4ISR Breakdown
- Command and Control
- Top 10 C2 Contractors
- C2 Contracts by Technology
- Communications
- Top 10 Communications Contractors
- Communications Contracts by Technology
- Computers
- Top 10 Computers Contractors
- Computers Contracts by Technology
- Intelligence
- Top 10 Intelligence Contractors
- Intelligence Contracts by Technology
- S&R
- Top 10 S&R Contractors
- S&R Contracts by Technology
- Multipurpose
- Top 10 Multipurpose Contractors
- Multipurpose Contracts by Technology
- EW/IO
- Top 10 EW/IO Contractors
- EW/IO Contracts by Technology
8. Conclusions and Recommendations
- Key Takeaways
9. The Last Word
- The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
