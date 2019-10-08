US DoD C4ISR Market, 2019-2024: Continuing Standardization and Qualitative Improvement Efforts by Expanding and Adopting More Innovative Commercial Technology

DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US DoD C4ISR Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service focuses on the US Department of Defense (DoD) command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) budget spending. An analysis of research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E); procurement; operations and maintenance (O&M); and a variety of services are included in this study. Contract activity for the 2018 calendar year is also included. The DoD C4ISR 2020 budget request consists of Army, Navy/Marine Corps, Air Force, and Joint Service spending plans - all of which are included. The base year for financial spending is 2018, and the market forecast is from 2019 to 2024.



C4ISR spending for the fiscal year 2020 DoD budget request is the foundation of this research. The 2020 DoD request is notably higher than that of 2019 and may encounter opposition from both sides of the political aisle. The new research details the defense departments and agencies that offer the best opportunities for companies trying to enter the US defense market. The research includes market drivers and restraints that shed light on some budget numbers and the importance being placed on certain projects and programs. The research assists in understanding the government's focus and the services it is likely to require in the future.



The market research presented was obtained from secondary and primary sources and combines quantitative and qualitative information. Insights are provided on current and anticipated program spending and industry leaders, which will help firms to identify growth opportunities and formulate go-to-market strategies to assist them with improving their relative market share. The purpose of this study is to highlight the US DoD's C4ISR spending and technology trends.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the areas of growth within the DoD C4ISR market?

Which segments, technologies, and services make up the market?

What are the leading drivers and restraints for the DoD C4ISR market?

What are the top programs for the DoD C4ISR market?

Which technologies and services will the program budget emphasize?

Which companies are leading the C4ISR research, procurement, and services market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

Top Trends for the US DoD C4ISR Market

Top Transformational Shifts Expected to Shape the Future of US DoD C4ISR Budgets (2020-2024)

Key Predictions

Market Engineering Measurements

2. C4ISR Market Overview

Market Definitions

Market Segmentation

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

2020 Budget by Segment

3. Drivers and Restraints - DoD C4ISR Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends - DoD C4ISR Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

DoD C4ISR Spending Forecast

2020 C4ISR Program Funding by Department

2020 C4ISR Program Funding by Appropriation

Forecast Discussion

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - DoD C4ISR Market

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Top Competitors

Competitive Structure

Top 10 DoD C4ISR Contractors

Market Leaders by Technology

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity - US DoD C4ISR, 2019-2024

Strategic Imperatives for US DoD C4ISR Product Providers

7. C4ISR Breakdown

Command and Control

Top 10 C2 Contractors

C2 Contracts by Technology

Communications

Top 10 Communications Contractors

Communications Contracts by Technology

Computers

Top 10 Computers Contractors

Computers Contracts by Technology

Intelligence

Top 10 Intelligence Contractors

Intelligence Contracts by Technology

S&R

Top 10 S&R Contractors

S&R Contracts by Technology

Multipurpose

Top 10 Multipurpose Contractors

Multipurpose Contracts by Technology

EW/IO

Top 10 EW/IO Contractors

EW/IO Contracts by Technology

8. Conclusions and Recommendations

Key Takeaways

9. The Last Word

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

