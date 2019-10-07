US DoD C4ISR Market, Forecast to 2024

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

This research service focuses on the US Department of Defense (DoD) command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) budget spending.An analysis of research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E); procurement; operations and maintenance (O&M); and a variety of services are included in this study.



Contract activity for the 2018 calendar year is also included. The DoD C4ISR 2020 budget request consists of Army, Navy/Marine Corps, Air Force, and Joint Service spending plans - all of which are included.



The base year for financial spending is 2018, and the market forecast is from 2019 to 2024.C4ISR spending for the fiscal year 2020 DoD budget request is the foundation of this research.



The 2020 DoD request is notably higher than that of 2019 and may encounter opposition from both sides of the political aisle. The new research details the defense departments and agencies that offer the best opportunities for companies trying to enter the US defense market. The research includes market drivers and restraints that shed light on some budget numbers and the importance being placed on certain projects and programs. The research assists in understanding the government's focus and the services it is likely to require in the future. The market research presented was obtained from secondary and primary sources and combines quantitative and qualitative information. Insights are provided on current and anticipated program spending and industry leaders, which will help firms to identify growth opportunities and formulate go-to-market strategies to assist them with improving their relative market share. The purpose of this study is to highlight the US DoD's C4ISR spending and technology trends.



