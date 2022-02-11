US DoD Cybersecurity Growth Opportunities 2022: Network Cybersecurity, Combat Systems Cybersecurity and Cybersecurity Training

Feb 11, 2022, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US DoD Cybersecurity Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service focuses on US Department of Defense (DoD) cybersecurity budget spending and contracts.
This study is an outline of the US DoD cybersecurity market. Cybersecurity systems are used to protect information technology (IT) networks, sensors, combat systems, and data across the enterprise from exploitation or destruction by adversaries.
The DoD spending emphasis for cybersecurity is on end-to-end cybersecurity services in a common computing environment. Monitoring, testing, compliance, and integrating cybersecurity upgrades are required.
The study includes research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E); procurement; operations and maintenance (O&M) activities; and other services. Programs listed are from the FY2022 DoD budget request, and contract activity is for FY2021.
The DoD cybersecurity budget request covers Army, Navy/Marine Corps, Air Force/Space Force, and joint service spending requests. The base year for financial spending is 2020.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Purpose and Overview
- Trends and Challenges
- Market Segmentation
- Technology Applications
- Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Program Funding by Department
- Program Funding by Type
- Representative Programs
- Representative Industry Participants
- Representative Contracts
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Network Cybersecurity
- Growth Opportunity 2: Combat Systems Cybersecurity
- Growth Opportunity 3: Cybersecurity Training
Conclusions and Future Outlook
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qfs57x
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article