US DoD Ground and Maritime-based Radar Spending Report 2021-2026: Representative Programs, Contracts, and Market Participants are Included to Form an Overview Picture of DoD Spending
Sep 09, 2021, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US DoD Ground- and Maritime-based Radar Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses only on US Department of Defense (DoD) ground- and maritime-based radars. Representative programs, contracts, and market participants are included to form an overview picture of DoD spending on this technology.
An analysis of research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E); procurement; operations and maintenance (O&M); and a variety of services is included, along with contract activity for the 2020 calendar year. Spending consists of Army, Navy/Marine Corps, Air Force/Space Force, and Joint Service plans.
The base year for financial spending is 2020, and the market forecast is from 2021 to 2026. Ground- and maritime-based radar spending for the fiscal year 2022 DoD budget request is the foundation of this research. The 2022 DoD request is the first budget submission by the Biden administration and may encounter opposition from both sides of the political aisle.
The new research outlines the defense departments, agencies, and industry partners that offer the best opportunities for companies that want to participate in the market.
The research includes market trends and future concepts that shed light on some spending numbers and the importance of participating in certain projects and programs.
It assists in understanding the government's focus and the services it will likely require. Insights are provided on current and anticipated program spending and industry leaders, which will help firms identify growth opportunities and formulate go-to-market strategies.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the US DoD Ground- and Maritime-based Radar Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. What You Need To Know First
- Trends
- Challenges
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Considerations
- Spending Forecast
- Spending Forecast Analysis and Contracting Trends
- Contract Values
- Top 10 Contractors in 2020
- Contract Analysis
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Programs and Contracts
- Program Funding by Department
- Program Funding by Platform
- Program Funding by Type
- 2022 Programs
- 2020 Area Leaders
- 2020 Air Force/Space Force Contracts
- 2020 Army Contracts
- 2020 Joint Contracts
- 2020 Navy/Marine Corps Contracts
- 2020 RDT&E Contracts
- 2020 O&M (Services) Contracts
- 2020 Procurement Contracts
- 2020 Ground Platform Contracts
- 2020 Maritime Platform Contracts
- CY 2021 Contracts through June
5. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Air Force Radars for Early Warning
- Growth Opportunity 2: Space Force Radars for Satellite Surveillance and Control
- Growth Opportunity 3: Army Radars for Air, Missile, and Unmanned Aerial System Defense
- Growth Opportunity 4: Joint Service Radars for Missile Defense
- Growth Opportunity 5: Navy Radars for Ship Air and Missile Defense
- Growth Opportunity 6: Marine Corps Radars for Multi-Roles
6. Conclusions
- Conclusions and Future Outlook
7. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q7q6bv
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article