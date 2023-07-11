U.S. Domestic Supply of Germanium & Gallium To Replace Chinese Imports

LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles headquartered American Elements announced today it would significantly expand production of Gallium & Germanium from its Salt Lake City plant to address the upcoming Chinese ban on exports of the these two critical minerals. Both minerals are essential to the production of missile systems, computer chips and solar panels. CEO Michael Silver stated in a press release issued by the company that: "U.S. domestic supply will not be impacted by this short sighted decision of China." American Elements will continue to supply its Chinese customers from American Elements' manufacturing facilities in Asia.

For further technical and pricing information on American Elements advanced materials, visit the company at www.americanelements.com or contact your local American Elements distributor or American Elements U.S. corporate headquarters at (1)310-208-0551, FAX (1)310-208-0351 or [email protected].

SOURCE American Elements