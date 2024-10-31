US DOT Awards $1M Grant to Modernize Iowa's Rural Infrastructure Through Advanced Geospatial Mapping

Ingios Geotechnics to Deploy Mapping Technology Across 11,000 Miles of Rural Roads

AMES, Iowa, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ingios Geotechnics, a leading provider of construction technology and civil engineering services, is partnering with Buena Vista County and the Iowa County Engineers Association Service Bureau (ICEASB) to implement a $1 million US DOT Accelerated Innovation Deployment (AID) Demonstration Grant to embark on an unprecedented geospatial data collection project for unpaved roads in Iowa. The project will involve traveling more than 11,000 miles of unpaved roads using Ingios' roller mapping technology, COMP-Score® RT, marking a significant milestone in geotechnical engineering.

The compaction machine is outfitted with an Ingios COMP-Score® RT Hardware system designed to evaluate the support conditions of unpaved roads effectively. With Ingios COMP-Score® RT Hardware activated, the compaction machine generates a digitized, geospatial map showcasing modulus variations on Iowa's unpaved roads through a color-coded representation.

The project aims to provide Iowa county engineers with the necessary information to make informed decisions regarding maintaining and upgrading highly utilized unpaved roads. By collecting comprehensive data on the structural support condition of these roads, Ingios will enable county officials to allocate their budgets effectively, ensuring that investments are made where they are most needed.

"Performance of unpaved roadways is vital to the public and industry in Iowa. Our technology delivers engineering measurements of modulus and permanent deformation using easy-to-understand analysis and standardized AASHTO road classification from good to bad support conditions. We record and store all sensor signal inputs for independent verification and quality assurance audits," said David J. White, Ph.D., P.E, and CEO of Ingios. "Whether it's fixing structural support problems, upgrading to pavement, or continuing with regular unpaved maintenance, our data will guide engineers toward the best long-term solution."

Ingios' COMP-Score® RT technology transforms traditional compaction machines into verified real-time measurement systems that monitor ground quality. The technology includes a high-powered computer, sophisticated sensors, mobile communication, and a large display screen installed directly on the contractor's roller. This allows roller operators to see collected data from mapping runs.

"We are excited to partner with Ingios on this groundbreaking project to create a digital record of the support condition of Iowa's unpaved road network," said Brian Moore, P.E., Executive Director of ICEASB. By leveraging Ingios' cutting-edge technology and expertise, we are building a GIS solution so each county engineer has a comprehensive record of the unpaved road conditions. This allows for data-driven decisions to improve the quality and service of our unpaved road network, ultimately benefiting the communities we serve. We will capture an unprecedented 500 million data points during this project and are working to complete this program for the entire network of unpaved roads across the State of Iowa."

The AID grant marks a significant step forward in managing and maintaining unpaved roads in Iowa and across the United States. Ingios Geotechnics' innovative approach and commitment to delivering high-quality data will undoubtedly set a new standard in the industry.

For more information about Ingios Geotechnics, please visit www.ingios.com. To follow their 11,000-mile journey in Iowa, please visit their LinkedIn page at https://www.linkedin.com/company/ingios-geotechnics-inc/.

About Ingios Geotechnics:

Ingios Geotechnics, founded in 2014, is a leading provider of innovative construction technologies and services. Our diverse team of experts is dedicated to delivering value and longevity to our customers' projects through engineering services, geomaterials performance lab testing, COMP-Score® technologies, research, product development, training, and forensic investigations. With over 130 successful projects completed, we focus primarily on the North American market but offer solutions applicable to large-scale geomaterials construction projects worldwide. Contact us at www.ingios.com or 877-325-6278.

