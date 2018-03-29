US Drug Watchdog Now Urges a Person Who After Using the Type Two Diabetes Medication Invokana Suffered a Below the Knee-leg Amputation to Call About Financial Compensation That Could Exceed $500,000

WASHINGTON, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Drug Watchdog is appealing to a person who after using the type two diabetes drug called Invokana suffered a below the knee leg amputation to call them anytime at 866-714-6466. Financial compensation in this instance could exceed $500,000. To receive a financial settlement the diabetic must be able to prove they were using Invokana prior to their below the knee leg amputation. There are about 30 million diabetics in the United States.

Below the Knee Leg Amputation

The group fears that people who were using the type two diabetes drug Invokana, and after the fact had a below the knee amputation, will never receive any financial compensation. The group is urging the family or friend of a diabetic who had a below the knee amputation to ask the person if they were using Invokana. If the answer is yes, please have them call the US Drug watchdog anytime at 866-714-6466. http://USDrugWatchdog.Com

The US Drug Watchdog wants to make certain a person, who after using the Type 2 diabetes drug Invokana had a below the knee amputation, has on the spot access to very skilled lawyers for a no obligation legal consultation to determine eligibility for a financial compensation settlement.

Possible Medical Side Effects Associated with Invokana:

BELOW-THE-KNEE AMPUTATIONS

KIDNEY FAILURE

A diabetic who used the type two diabetes drug called Invokana and then had a below the knee leg amputation could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Iowa, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, Louisiana, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, Washington, Oregon or Alaska. http://USDrugWatchdog.Com

As mentioned the financial compensation for a below the knee leg amputation for a user of the type two diabetes drug Invokana could be around $500,000 for the victim. According to the US Drug Watchdog, "Because it is so difficult to get the word out about possible financial compensation for victims of a potentially dangerous drug or medical product in this instance we are urging diabetics or family members of a diabetic to post this press release on their Facebook page in the hopes we might be able to identify some of these victims. Our goal is attempting to identify users of the type two diabetes drug called Invokana who after using this drug had a below the knee leg amputation. The last thing we want to see happen to one of these victims is for them to learn about the potential financial compensation after the time required to get identified has come and gone."

For more information about potential financial compensation for a user of the type two diabetes drug called Invokana who after using the drug had to suffer through a below the knee leg amputation please call the US Drug Watchdog at 866-714-6466. http://USDrugWatchdog.Com

For more information about Invokana please review the FDA's May 2017 notification: https://www.fda.gov/Drugs/DrugSafety/ucm557507.htm.

Invokana Case Number:(MDL) No. 2750 in New Jersey

