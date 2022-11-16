US Drug Watchdog Urges Women Nationwide to Demand Their Physician Explain the Risks of Using a Mesh Product to Treat Urinary Incontinence or Pelvic Organ Prolapse Before It is Used in a Surgical Procedure-Malpractice Should Be on the Table

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Drug Watchdog says, "Over a decade ago we were one of the most quoted sources in the nation for victims of transvaginal mesh failures and we helped hundreds of women who were harmed by these types of medical products. We moved on from this initiative until a few months ago when we received a call from a young woman on the West Coast who had medical procedure using a mesh product to treat urinary incontinence very early in 2022."

Mesh Implant Failures

"Since her vaginal mesh surgical procedure, she has had to go through four revision surgeries in an attempt to remove this product from her body. The doctor who performed the procedure and the hospital are not returning her calls. Why are mesh products still being used-and or why haven't the mesh product makers fixed the very serious issues with these types of medical products?"

"The medical doctor who used a vaginal mesh product on this young mother-never bothered to mention the serious issues with these types of surgical mesh products. These are extremely serious problems that have persisted for more than a decade with these types of medical products. How many women will have their lives destroyed because they underwent a surgical procedure using a mesh product in their vagina to treat urinary incontinence or pelvic organ prolapse?"

"If you are a woman about to undergo a medical procedure where a mesh product is going to be used to treat urinary incontinence or pelvic organ prolapse-please ask your doctor about the risks-and have a witness there." https://USDrugWatchdog.Com

When the US Drug Watchdog spoke with the young woman it occurred to the group this might be a case of medical malpractice-because the woman's doctor never mentioned very serious issues with mesh products in general, and more specifically mesh products designed to treat women who were suffering from urinary incontinence or pelvic organ prolapse. The Watchdog contacted a dozen law firms, and no one wanted this young woman's possible case----the law firms they contacted simply wanted to sign the woman up for a class action-aka-multi district litigation-MDL.

Some symptoms of a vaginal mesh procedure-failure include:

Extreme pain

Bleeding

In some instances, the inability to have sexual intercourse

According to the US Drug Watchdog, "If you are a partner at a law firm that does medical malpractice cases on a nationwide basis, and you might have the ability to assist women who have had a catastrophic mesh surgery in 2022-that was intended to treat urinary incontinence or pelvic prolapse-please give us a call at 866-714-6466. There are probably a lot of other women who need your services-nationwide." https://USDrugWatchdog.Com

