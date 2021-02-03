US Eagle Branch Relocation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After five years, US Eagle will be relocating its downtown branch from the Albuquerque Plaza. The 3rd Street branch has been closed due to COVID impact since the beginning of the pandemic. The signage of the current downtown building will be removed in February.

"Since the branch has been closed, we've had some time to review our member's feedback, which is incredibly important to us," said Marsha Majors, President/CEO of US Eagle. "The branch staff received great reviews for service, which we appreciate, but we've also received feedback regarding convenience with lack of parking and access to the branch. This is our opportunity for change."

US Eagle remains committed to providing service for our members in the area, and therefore, we are not eliminating the branch. A relocation site for the former 3rd Street branch is being finalized and will be announced shortly with re-opening currently slated for late 2021. This latest move reflects US Eagle's efforts to further enhance its member services through an improved branch strategy; including its recently launched, new branch at 1955 Juan Tabo.

