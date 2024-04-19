U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union Announces Partnership with U.S. Olympian

South Valley Skate and Food Truck Fest with Mariah Duran to Promote Financial Wellbeing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union, one of New Mexico's leading credit unions with more than 93,000 members, announces today a partnership with Mariah Duran, an Albuquerque native, X Games Gold Medalist and member of the inaugural USA Skateboarding Team who competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

"I am honored to partner with U.S. Eagle to help educate and motivate New Mexicans about setting goals in life and for their financial wellbeing and how to better manage their finances, said Mariah Duran. "Through growing up in Albuquerque and my experience as a professional athlete, my parents and grandparents first taught me how to manage and save money. Today, I apply what I learned from them to help me compete professionally and make sound financial decisions for myself and my career. I hope to share what I've learned with my community and help them create their own financial wellbeing. It's another way for me to give back to the city where I was raised and to those who have supported me to reach my goals."

"U.S. Eagle is thrilled to work with Mariah to help educate members of the community and her contemporaries about the importance of financial wellbeing. Growing up in Albuquerque and competing as an Olympian, she professes the same 'people mean more' philosophy as we do at the credit union and our partnership will help to improve the quality of life in the communities we serve," said Marsha Majors, president and CEO of U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union.

U.S. Eagle invites the community to attend the South Valley Skate and Food Truck Fest Event on Saturday, April 27 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the newly opened U.S. Eagle location at 3801 Isleta Blvd SW. Mariah will host a skateboard session at noon, where she will skate alongside fellow friends and community at the Rio Bravo Skate Park located at 3912 Isleta Boulevard. Various parts of the event will occur at each location and are listed in greater detail on the event website.

Prizes such as signed autographs and skateboards will also be given away to attendees and local food trucks will be serving a variety of food options. The event is free to the public and guests are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to support Rio Grande Food Project as well as the Albuquerque nonprofit, New Day Youth & Family Services.

For more information about U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union, please visit https://www.useagle.org/mariahduran.

About U.S. Eagle

U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union is the state's first member-owned credit union. Founded in 1935, U.S. Eagle offers a full suite of personal and business financial products and services and has ten, including Cannabis- and Business Banking-dedicated locations in Albuquerque, Bernalillo, Farmington, and Santa Fe. With assets of more than one $1.4B, more than 93,000 members, and as a five-time Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union award recipient, U.S. Eagle is where people mean more®.

Insured By NCUA Equal Housing Lender

SOURCE U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union