U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union Gives Back to Disabled Veterans Through METAL™ Credit Card

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After announcing their cashback METAL™ Credit Card last year, U.S. Eagle announced their partnership with the Veterans Integration Centers (VIC) and Paws and Stripes to support the ongoing needs of disabled veterans in the state of New Mexico.

This card provides unlimited cashback, credited directly to the member's account while also helping disabled veterans in their community through the 'Mettle' donation effort.

Members will continue to receive cashback each time they use this their METAL™ card. The donation is fully funded by U.S. Eagle per purchase with proceeds directly benefitting VIC and Paws and Stripes.

"This is a way we are able give back to our local veterans here in New Mexico. We are honored to work with the Veterans Integration Centers and Paws and Stripes to assist both of their missions supporting those who have served our country," said Marsha Majors, President and CEO of U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union.

"People have a choice of cards to use when they're doing their everyday purchases. If they use the METAL™ card, they'll be helping veterans," said Brock Wolf, CEO of the Veterans Integration Centers.

"Most Americans really want to support our veterans but in the state of New Mexico specifically, we have so many. One in eight households has a veteran living in it," explained Lindsey Kay, Founder and Executive Director of Paws and Stripes. "It's not just about helping our veterans; it's about how we're helping those that are all a part of our community and thus we're helping our whole community."

For more information about the Mettle donation effort, visit www.useagle.org/mettle

For information and to apply for a U.S. Eagle Visa® METAL™ Card, visit EagleMETAL.org.

To learn more about the Veterans Integration Center, visit www.nmvic.org.

To learn more about Paws and Stripes, visit https://www.pawsandstripes.org.

About U.S. Eagle

U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union is the state's first member-owned credit union. Founded in 1935, U.S. Eagle offers a full suite of financial products and services with locations in Albuquerque, Bernalillo, Farmington, and Santa Fe. With assets of more than $1.5 billion, more than 90,000 members, and as a four-time Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union award recipient, U.S. Eagle is where people mean more.®

