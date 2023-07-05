U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union Receives Forbes Recognition Fifth Year in A Row

News provided by

U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union

05 Jul, 2023, 07:53 ET

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth consecutive year, U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union was recognized as one of New Mexico's Best-In-State Credit Unions by Forbes Magazine.

U.S. Eagle also ranked first in three of evaluation categories, including Customer Service, Financial Advice and Digital Services. U.S. Eagle Executive Vice President Michael Moore stated, "This recognition reinforces that at U.S. Eagle, you are a member, not a number". 

This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on June 20th, 2023, and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

Forbes and Statista identified Best-In-State Credit Unions 2023 based on an independent survey of approximately 26,000 consumers who were asked to rate credit unions at which they have or previously have had checking accounts.

U.S. Eagle is proud to be recognized on the Forbes list of Best-In-State Credit Unions once again and gratefully thanks all of our members. You're the reason we're here.

About U.S. Eagle

U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union is the state's first member-owned credit union. Founded in 1935, U.S. Eagle offers a full suite of financial products and services with locations in Albuquerque, Bernalillo, Farmington, and Santa Fe. With assets of more than $1.4 billion, more than 90,000 members, and as a five-time Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union award recipient, U.S. Eagle is where people mean more.®

SOURCE U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union

