U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union Wins CUNA Best & Diamond Marketing Awards

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, U.S. Eagle captured multiple 'Best of Category' honors for a complete campaign and Credit/Debit Card design, including four additional Diamond Awards for other creative work.

The CUNA Diamond Awards is the most prestigious annual credit union national marketing competition. The Diamond Awards recognize and reward creative excellence and outstanding results, both for credit unions and advertising agencies who execute work on their behalf. U.S. Eagle entered the $1B+ Asset Size category, which is the largest competition category. Awards were presented during the CUNA Marketing & Business Development Council Conference, March 26-29.

"The Diamond Awards showcase the best of the best in credit union marketing and business development initiatives," said Marella Nardotti, Diamond Awards chair and chief marketing officer at NextMark Credit Union. "They recognize innovation and creativity, while tying in impact on organizational profitability, growth, and brand awareness."

U.S. Eagle is honored to be recognized for multiple CUNA Diamond Awards once again.

For more information about the CUNA Diamond Awards, visit https://bit.ly/3Hawfbi

About U.S. Eagle

U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union is the state's first member-owned credit union. Founded in 1935, U.S. Eagle offers a full suite of financial products and services with locations in Albuquerque, Bernalillo, Farmington, and Santa Fe. With assets of more than $1.5 billion, more than 90,000 members, and as a four-time Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union award recipient, U.S. Eagle is where people mean more.®

About CUNA

Credit Union National Association (CUNA) is the only national association that advocates on behalf of all of America's credit unions, which are owned by 120 million consumer members. CUNA, along with its network of affiliated state credit union leagues, delivers unwavering advocacy, continuous professional growth and operational confidence to protect the best interests of all credit unions. For more information about CUNA, visit cuna.org. To find your nearest credit union, visit www.YourMoneyFurther.com.

SOURCE U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union