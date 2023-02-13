U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union's Academy Branch Opens Tomorrow

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Eagle's newest branch, located at 5420 Academy Rd, NE, will open tomorrow, February 14, 2023.

Construction of U.S. Eagle's Academy location started last year and is now complete. The 4,400-square-feet, full-service branch will replicate features of their newer locations like a "User Bar" with devices to introduce and educate members about online services such as their mobile app, online banking, products and services as well as provide access to U.S. Eagle's financial wellness programs. NewGround Construction Management led the project, and Enterprise Builders Corporation constructed the branch's building shell and interior build-out.

In addition to the "User Bar" and on-site tellers, this new branch will also provide "Video Tellers" (Interactive Teller Machines – ITMs) that allow members to interact with a teller, just as they would in the branch but through the drive-thru, in real-time through video technology.

"With Video Tellers, members can speak to and visually connect face-to-face with a live knowledge expert, for all their banking needs. This new, innovative system is able to provide more efficient service to our members," said U.S. Eagle President/CEO Marsha Majors.

This new location represents a relocation of retail banking services from the former Osuna location. Aery and business lending services will remain at Osuna by appointment only.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on March 16, at 8am at 5420 Academy Rd, NE.

About U.S. Eagle

U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union is the state's first member-owned credit union. Founded in 1935, U.S. Eagle offers a full suite of financial products and services with locations in Albuquerque, Bernalillo, Farmington, and Santa Fe. With assets of $1.5 billion, more than 90,000 members, and as a consecutive, four-time Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union award recipient, U.S. Eagle is where people mean more.®

SOURCE U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union