U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union's South Valley Branch Coming Soon

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Eagle's newest branch, located at 3801 Isleta Blvd SW, is set to open this coming Spring.

The location was acquired during the Summer of 2023 and the branch remodel is currently underway. The full-service branch will be the second location to feature the Interactive Teller Machines (ITM) and the first completely bilingual staffed location. The tenth U.S. Eagle location will also feature a drive-up ATM in addition to the two ITM lanes.

"We are absolutely thrilled about the launch of our new South Valley branch." Marsha Majors, President and CEO of U.S. Eagle. "There is high demand for accessible and affordable financial services in this area and U.S. Eagle is excited to be supporting our local community."

This new branch concept was first launched at the Juan Tabo location in 2021, with the most recent build of the new Academy Branch. NewGround Construction Management and Enterprise Builders Corporation will lead the remodel of the branch's building exterior and interior design.

For more information and to follow the progress of the recent projects, please visit useagle.org/commitment.

About U.S. Eagle

U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union is the state's first member-owned credit union. Founded in 1935, U.S. Eagle offers a full suite of personal and business financial products and services and has ten, including Cannabis- and Business Banking-dedicated locations in Albuquerque, Bernalillo, Farmington, and Santa Fe. With assets of more than one $1.4B, more than 95,000 members, and as a five-time Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union award recipient, US Eagle is where people mean more®.

