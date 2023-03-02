US Eagle Scholarship Application Period Now Open

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- US Eagle Federal Credit Union and the US Eagle Foundation are now accepting scholarship applications for the 2023 – 2024 school year through April 2.

Each year US Eagle Federal Credit Union presents three hard-working students with a $2,000 scholarship. Applicants can choose one of three categories to apply for: "The Vigil Bullying Prevention" scholarship, "Concern For Community," or "Build a Business Plan."

The "Vigil Bullying Prevention Scholarship" recognizes one outstanding individual who has actively partaken in or created effective anti-bullying initiatives in their school or community.

For more information about the scholarship categories and eligibility, visit https://www.useagle.org/learn/scholarships/2023

About US Eagle

U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union is the state's first member-owned credit union. Founded in 1935, U.S. Eagle offers a full suite of financial products and services with locations in Albuquerque, Bernalillo, Farmington, and Santa Fe. With assets of $1.5 billion, more than 90,000 members, and as a consecutive, four-time Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union award recipient, U.S. Eagle is where people mean more.®

