US Eagle Scholarship Application Period Now Open

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- US Eagle Federal Credit Union is now accepting scholarship applications for the 2024 – 2025 school year through April 1.

Each year US Eagle Federal Credit Union presents three hard-working students with a $2,000 scholarship. Applicants can choose one of three categories to apply for: "The Vigil Bullying Prevention" scholarship, "Concern for Community," or "Create a Business Plan."

The "Vigil Bullying Prevention Scholarship" recognizes one outstanding individual who has actively partaken in or created effective anti-bullying initiatives in their school or community. "Concern for Community" asks students to share how they are taking action to get involved in their communities and how they are giving back to those in need. The final category, "Create a Business Plan" helps future entrepreneurs and aspiring business owners practice real life experience in laying out a business plan that focuses on their business description, market analysis, and additional sales and marketing tactics.

The winners will be announced during US Eagle Federal Credit Union's Annual Meeting on May 1.

For more information about the scholarship categories and eligibility, visit https://www.useagle.org/about-us-eagle/community-involvement/scholarships

About US Eagle

US Eagle Federal Credit Union is the state's first member-owned credit union. Founded in 1935, US Eagle offers a full suite of personal and business financial products and services and has ten, including Cannabis- and Business Banking-dedicated locations in Albuquerque, Bernalillo, Farmington, and Santa Fe. With assets of more than one $1.4B, more than 93,000 members, and as a five-time Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union award recipient, US Eagle is where people mean more®.

