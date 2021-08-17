US Eagle to Award $10,000 in classroom grants

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Applications for the 2021 enrichEd® Classroom grant program will be accepted August 16 through September 13.

US Eagle's enrichEd® program is in its third year and is designed to support New Mexico public school teachers by providing educators $1,000 each for educational resources and classroom activities. The program addresses challenges New Mexico currently faces in terms of funding, resources and innovation. Through this initiative, local schools are able to implement projects that excite curiosity and motivate children to learn.

New Mexico ranks next to last in public education nearly each year. "Teachers spend their own money in the classroom, trying to prevent students from falling behind. As leaders in our community, we feel compelled to step up and support them," said President/CEO Marsha Majors.

The enrichEd® Classroom Grant can be used for books, technology, equipment, school supplies and any other items to enrich the classroom experience. "We don't want to limit their creativity; we want to encourage new ways of learning."

Applications are being accepted from August 16 to September 13. Recipients will be announced the week of September 27 and are invited to join us for the October 30 New Mexico United soccer match to celebrate and recognize our educators' hard work.

To learn more about the program, please visit http://www.enrich.education

