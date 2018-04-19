U.S. EDA Software Market Size Worth $6.35 Billion By 2025: Hexa Research

The U.S. electronic design automation (EDA) software market is expected to reach USD 6.35 billion by 2025. Rapid growth of electronics industry in the U.S. coupled with the rapid product development is expected to increase the demand for electronic design automation software as these software's are used in designing of circuits and IC designing. Growing demand for effective software applications among the electronic component manufacturers is further expected to drive the market demand over the forecast period. Emergence of SoC technology in majority of electronics has been a major driving factor for EDA software market in the U.S. The On-premise application of EDA software's is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace as on it provide data execution across many functions, product lines and business units.

Emergence of virtual reality, 3D smart televisions, wireless communication systems as well as smart home appliances, the demand for designing of circuits has increased. These factors are expected to have a direct impact on the industry growth. EDA involves a unique set of software algorithms which are essential for designing of complex semiconductor and next generation products. With an increase in VLSI design, EDA also becomes complicated. EDA software's are majorly used by electronic equipment manufacturers. Majorly the products include televisions, DVD and multimedia players, video recorders, Wi-Fi adapters, and smartphone components.

Dynamic nature of consumer electronics industry is estimated to fuel the demand for electronic design automation software over the forecast period. Trend of continuous product development showcased by the consumer electronics market has led in a very active R&D department which is involved in designing of components for new and latest products. This process uses EDA software's for circuit and IC designing. Additionally, rapid penetration of Internet of Things (IoT) is expected to augment the market demand as these new products require designing from scratch. Increasing usage of internet will help EDA developers to provide software's and services through online portals. Such strategies are expected to improve market penetration for new players in the market. provision of online portals will help the players to reduce capital expenditure, infrastructure costs, improvement in supply chain, and cost of ownership which will in turn improve profit margins for the providers.

Browse full research report with TOC on "U.S. Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market Size and Forecast By Type (Verification, Simulation, and Design), By End Use (Microprocessors & Microcontrollers and MMU) And Trend Analysis, 2015 - 2025" at: https://www.hexaresearch.com/research-report/us-electronic-design-automation-eda-software-market

The design software is expected to grow at a lucrative rate on account of its heavy usage across all industries. Usage of design software's is done across all product developments where circuits are involved. Circuits act as a basis for connections and EDA software's are used to design those circuits. The microprocessor & microcontroller segment is expected to show noticeable growth pertaining to demand for microprocessors & microcontrollers in majority of electronics used on day to day basis. Rapid penetration of latest technology and trends in the U.S. makes it a potential market place.

Key players in the market comprises of Cadence Design Systems, Synopsys, Inc., Mentor Graphics, ZUKEN INC., Silvaco, Inc. and many more players. Manufacturers are concentrating on providing highly effective software with updates over period of usage. The market is largely controlled by well established players even though the share of small players is noticeable too. Manufacturers are concentrating on providing cost effective tools and solutions to the end users in order to capture the untapped market.

Hexa Research has segmented the U.S. electronic design automation (EDA) software market report based on type and end use:

Segmentation by Type

• Verification

• Simulation

• Design Software

Segmentation by End Use

• Microprocessors & Controllers

• MMU

• Others

Key players analyzed:

• Cadence Design Systems

• Synopsys, Inc.

• Mentor Graphics

• ZUKEN INC.

• Silvaco, Inc.

