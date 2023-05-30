US Education Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $2.14 Trillion by 2027 at a 4.86% CAGR

DUBLIN, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Education Market (K-12, Post-Secondary, Corporate Training & Child Care): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2023-2027)" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. education market is expected to record a value of US$2.14 trillion in 2027, recording growth at a CAGR of 4.86%, for the time period of 2023-2027.

Factors such as rising income level, mounting internet penetration, surging population of children under five, rising labor force participation of women, increasing government initiatives & educational funding level and surging number of merger and acquisition activities supported growth in the U.S. education market.

However, growth of the industry is anticipated to be challenged by factors such as labor shortage, increasing competition from foreign universities, rising not for profit institutions and legal & regulatory issues. A few notable trends of the market include greater use of technology in education sector coupled with the introduction of new technologies in the education sector, rising shift towards online education, escalating importance of early education and emerging blended learning.

The U.S. education market can be broadly segmented into K-12, post-secondary, corporate training and child care. The K-12 segment is the fastest growing market, owing to factors such as advances in education technology, improved accessibility to quality education and smart learning, favorable regulatory policies, increasing government and international baccalaureate initiatives to improve the quality of education at the K-12 level.

Further, in terms of profitability, the market can be split into not for-profit and for-profit. Whereas, the market is divided into on-premise and cloud, on the basis of type. According to the sector, the education market in the U.S., can be categorized into public and private sector.

Scope of the report

  • The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the U.S. education market with potential impact of COVID-19.
  • The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.
  • The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Stride Inc., Strategic Education, Inc., 2U, Inc., Grand Canyon Education and Chegg Inc.) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience

  • Education Institutions & Universities
  • Research Centers
  • Consulting Firms
  • Investment Banks
  • Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

91

Forecast Period

2023 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023

$1770 Trillion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$2140 Trillion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

4.8 %

Regions Covered

United States


Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

2. COVID-19

3. The U.S. Market Analysis
3.1 The U.S. Education Market Forecast
3.2 The U.S. Education Market by Segment
3.2.1 The U.S. K-12 Education Market Forecast by Value
3.2.2 The U.S. K-12 Education Enrollment Forecast
3.2.3 The U.S. Post Secondary Education Market Forecast by Value
3.2.4 The U.S. Post Secondary Education Enrollment Forecast
3.2.5 The U.S. Corporate Training Education Market Forecast by Value
3.2.6 The U.S. Corporate Training Education Spending Forecast per Employee
3.2.7 The U.S. Corporate Training Education Spending Per Employee by Company Size
3.2.8 The U.S. Child Care Education Market Forecast by Value
3.2.9 The U.S. Child Care Average State Spending Forecast Per Child
3.3 The U.S. Education Market by Profitability
3.3.1 The U.S. Not For-Profit Education Market Forecast by Value
3.3.2 The U.S. For-Profit Education Market Forecast by Value
3.3.3 The U.S. For-Profit Education Market by Segment
3.3.4 The U.S. For-Profit Post Secondary Education Market Forecast by Value
3.3.5 The U.S. For-Profit K-12 Education Market Forecast by Value
3.3.6 The U.S. For-Profit Child Care Education Market Forecast by Value
3.3.7 The U.S. For-Profit Corporate Training Education Market Forecast by Value
3.4 The U.S. Education Market by Type
3.4.1 The U.S. On-Premise Education Market Forecast by Value
3.4.2 The U.S. Cloud Education Market Forecast by Value
3.5 The U.S. Education Market by Sector
3.5.1 The U.S. Public Sector Education Market Forecast by Value
3.5.2 The U.S. Private Sector Education Market Forecast by Value
3.5.3 The U.S. Private Sector Education Market by Segment
3.5.4 The U.S. Private Sector Education Market Value Forecast by Segment

4. Student Immigration Analysis
4.1 International Student Population in the U.S.
4.2 New International Student Enrollment in the U.S.
4.3 The U.S. Share of International Student by Academic Level
4.4 International Student Population in the U.S. by Origin
4.4.1 Total Chinese Student Population in the U.S.
4.4.2 Total Indian Student Population in the U.S.

5. Market Dynamics
5.1 Growth Drivers
5.1.1 Rising Income Level
5.1.2 Mounting Internet Penetration
5.1.3 Surging Population of Children below Five
5.1.4 Rising Labor Force Participation of Women
5.1.5 Increasing Government Initiatives & Educational Funding level
5.1.6 Surging Merger & Acquisition Activities
5.1.7 Expanding Urbanization
5.2 Key Trends & Developments
5.2.1 Greater Use of Technology in Education Sector
5.2.2 Increasing Personal Funding as Major Source for International Students
5.2.3 Introduction of New Technologies in the Education Sector
5.2.4 Rising Shift towards Online Education
5.2.5 Escalating Importance of Early Education
5.2.6 Emergent Blended Learning
5.3 Challenges
5.3.1 Shortage of Labour
5.3.2 Increasing Competition from Foreign Universities
5.3.3 Free Public Pre-K Initiative Threat to For-Profit Operators
5.3.4 Rising Not-For-Profit Competitors
5.3.5 Legal & Regulatory Issues

6. Competitive Landscape
6.1 The U.S. Market
6.1.1 The U.S. For-Profit Child Care Companies by Capacity
6.1.2 The U.S. Postsecondary School Operators by Annual Enrollment Growth

7. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.
  • Stride, Inc. (K12 Inc.)
  • Strategic Education, Inc.
  • 2U, Inc.
  • Grand Canyon Education, Inc.
  • Chegg, Inc.

