US Education Market Report 2022-2026: Increasing Government Initiatives & Educational Funding Level Driving Growth

DUBLIN, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Education Market (K-12, Post-Secondary, Corporate Training & Child Care): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. education market is expected to record a value of US$2.04 trillion in 2026, recording growth at a CAGR of 4.82%, for the time period of 2022-2026. Factors such as rising income level, mounting internet penetration, surging population of children under five, rising labor force participation of women, increasing government initiatives & educational funding level and surging number of merger and acquisition activities supported growth in the U.S. education market.



However, the growth of the industry is anticipated to be challenged by factors such as labor shortage, increasing competition from foreign universities, rising not-for-profit institutions, and legal & regulatory issues. A few notable trends of the market include greater use of technology in the education sector coupled with the introduction of new technologies in the education sector, rising shift towards online education, escalating importance of early education, and emerging blended learning.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview



2. Impact of COVID-19



3. The U.S. Market Analysis

3.1 The U.S. Education Market Forecast

3.2 The U.S. Education Market by Segment

3.3 The U.S. Education Market by Profitability

3.4 The U.S. Education Market by Type

3.5 The U.S. Education Market by Sector



4. Student Immigration Analysis

4.1 International Student Population in the U.S.

4.2 New International Student Enrollment in the U.S.

4.3 The U.S. Share of International Student by Academic Level

4.4 International Student Population in the U.S. by Origin

4.4.1 Total Chinese Student Population in the U.S.

4.4.2 Total Indian Student Population in the U.S.



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Income Level

5.1.2 Mounting Internet Penetration

5.1.3 Surging Population of Children below Five

5.1.4 Rising Labor Force Participation of Women

5.1.5 Increasing Government Initiatives & Educational Funding level

5.1.6 Surging Merger & Acquisition Activities

5.1.7 Expanding Urbanization

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Greater Use of Technology in Education Sector

5.2.2 Increasing Personal Funding as Major Source for International Students

5.2.3 Introduction of New Technologies in the Education Sector

5.2.4 Rising Shift towards Online Education

5.2.5 Escalating Importance of Early Education

5.2.6 Emergent Blended Learning

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Shortage of Labour

5.3.2 Increasing Competition from Foreign Universities

5.3.3 Free Public Pre-K Initiative Threat to For-Profit Operators

5.3.4 Rising Not-For-Profit Competitors

5.3.5 Legal & Regulatory Issues



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 The U.S. Market

6.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players

6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players

6.1.3 The U.S. For-Profit Child Care Companies by Capacity

6.1.4 The U.S. Postsecondary School Operators by Revenue

6.1.5 The U.S. Postsecondary School Operators by Annual Enrollment Growth



