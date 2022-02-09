U.S. Education Market Size Worth USD 2.3 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR 4.5%: Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the findings of Zion Market Research study, U.S. Education industry garnered revenue of about US$ 1.1 trillion in 2020 and is set to earn revenue of nearly US$ 2.3 trillion by 2028.

Moreover, U.S. Education Market is prognosis to record CAGR of nearly 4.5% in 2021-2028. Apparently, growth of the U.S. education market is due to rise in popularity of e-books as well as online learning in the country. In addition to this, upgrading of education system in the U.S. will proliferate expansion of size of U.S. education industry. Launching of new technologies in the U.S. education sector will accelerate U.S. education market expansion. Extensive spread of COVID pandemic has resulted in imparting education in online way in various countries with U.S. being no exception to this. Furthermore, massive use of online education has enabled reputed universities in the U.S. to deliver online lectures along with enlarging its global reach with providing online degrees to overseas students. This, in turn, has resulted in multifaceted growth of U.S. education industry.

Key players influencing growth of U.S. education market and profiled in study are Smart Technologies, Wall Family Enterprise, Adobe Systems Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Educomp Solutions Ltd., Desire2Learn, NIIT Limited, Blackboard Inc., Pearson Plc., AWE Acquisition, Inc., SumTotal Systems Inc., McGraw-Hill Education, Tata Interactive Systems, ABCmouse.com, Saba Software Inc., Promethean, Inc., and Ellucian Company.

On-Premise Segment To Dominate Type Landscape By 2028:

Massive demand for on-premise as a deployment tool along with its large penetration in public and private firms has promoted growth of segment. Moreover, cost-efficiency of on-premise mode of deployment has made it most popular tool of deployment in various educational institutes in the U.S.

Video-Based Content Segment To Contribute Majorly Towards U.S. Education Market Size Over 2021-2028:

Surging popularity of e-learning activities has translated into humungous acceptance of video-based educational content. Rise in awareness about benefits of video-based contents has proliferated expansion of video-based content segment over upcoming years.

Blended Learning Segment To Gain Traction Over Next Seven Years:

Growth of blended learning segment over assessment period is subject to its flexibility, effectiveness, and myriad learning styles. Furthermore, its cost-effectiveness will further contribute towards segmental growth.

Browse the full "U.S. Education Market - By Type (Cloud And On-Premise); By Content (Audio-Based Content, Video-Based Content, And Text Content); By Smart Learning Mode (Collaborative Learning, Virtual Instructor Led Training, Simulation Based Learning, Adaptive Learning, Social Learning, Blended Learning, And Webinars); By Component (Hardware [Interactive White Boards, Interactive Displays, And Interactive Tables], Software [Learning Management System, Adaptive Learning Platform, And Learning Content Management System], And Service [Managed Service, And Professional Service]); By End User (Higher Education Institutes, K-12, And Pre-K) - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2021 – 2028" report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/us-education-market

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2021 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Growth Momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.5% Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered 10 companies with scope for including additional 15 companies upon request Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

The U.S. Education Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Cloud

On-Premise

By Content

Audio-Based Content

Video-Based Content

Text Content

By Smart Learning Mode

Collaborative Learning Plant

Virtual Instructor Led Training

Simulation Based Learning

Adaptive Learning

Social Learning

Blended Learning

Webinars

By Component

Hardware

Software

Service

By End User

Higher Education Institutes

K-12

Pre-K

