U.S. Educators Recognized for Outstanding Contributions to Literacy

PRINCETON, N.J., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Ally, a national nonprofit working with U.S. schools and districts to improve literacy for all students has announced the winners of its 2023 National Achievement Award, also known as the Winslow Coyne Reitnouer Excellence in Education Award.

The announcement took center stage at the organization's Spotlight on Dyslexia – a two-day virtual professional learning conference for educators. The Award recognizes innovative educators and schools driving new initiatives to improve reading outcomes, and is named for Winnie Reitnouer, a long-time supporter of Learning Ally and champion of literacy for students with reading challenges.

Winners receive monetary prizes and national recognition, and are chosen by a national selection committee. Notable achievements include building new reservoirs of knowledge about the science of reading; applying evidence-based reading practices to enhance class instruction; encouraging literacy leadership among colleagues, and expansion of accessible content to create equitable learning experiences.

This year's winners are:

  • Wanda Anderson, Arlington, VA. A certified Reading Specialist and Wilson Dyslexia Practitioner who has more than 30 years of teaching experience in rural, urban and suburban schools and organizations.
  • Tina Herbst, Hillsborough County Public Schools, Plantation, FL. Supervisor of Instructional Support and Assessment in the Exceptional Student Education Department.
  • Leana Malinowski, Middlesex County, NJ. Early elementary teacher selected as the 2022-2023 Middlesex County Teacher of the Year and a State Teacher of the Year Finalist.
  • Andrea Spradling, Palm Beach FL. Faculty member of the American Heritage School of English who helped to launch and teach the first American Heritage School summer program for elementary students.
  • The Professional Development Team at St. Louis, MO Public Schools. Committed to building learning experiences and competencies that align to district, state, and national standards with the goal of deepening educators' knowledge, through seminars, meetings, and work sessions to become literacy leaders.

Terrie Noland, V.P. of Educator Initiatives at Learning Ally said, "These extraordinary leaders are making powerful transformations in literacy education. They are on the leading edge of growing their professional knowledge on brain-based teaching so that all students, especially those with learning and print disabilities, receive every opportunity to reach their full potential."

About Spotlight on Dyslexia

Spotlight on Dyslexia is held annually for educators of all roles. Leading literacy experts share proven strategies, interventions, and accommodations to build out teaching capacity and support for students with dyslexia. To learn about the power of literacy instruction using the latest research of how the brain learns to read, archived sessions are available until December 31, 2023 for up to 30 continuing education certificates.

For information about the National Achievement Award, or Spotlight on Dyslexia, visit www.learningally.org or call 800-221-1098.

About Learning Ally                                                          

Learning Ally is a leading education nonprofit dedicated to empowering educators with proven solutions that help new and struggling learners reach their potential. Our range of literacy-focused offerings for students in Pre-K to 12th grade and catalog of professional learning allows us to support more than 2 million students and 445,000 educators across the United States.

