U.S. Election Assistance Commission 2020 Elections Summit

WASHINGTON, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) will host a 2020 Elections Summit on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET at the National Press Club, 529 14th Street NW, Washington, DC 22045.

Ahead of the 2020 elections, the EAC is hosting an all-day summit to highlight important issues facing state and local election officials as they work to prepare for the 2020 primaries and general elections. State and local election officials, representatives from federal agencies that support elections, and other key election stakeholders will discuss election security and combating foreign interference in elections, preparing for high turnout, ensuring access for voters with disabilities and limited English proficiency, and recruiting and training effective poll workers, among other topical issues.

Confirmed panelists and speakers include:

Hon. Kyle Ardoin , Secretary of State, Louisiana

, Secretary of State, Hon. Jocelyn Benson , Secretary of State, Michigan

, Secretary of State, Hon. Jim Condos, Secretary of State, Vermont

Hon. Frank LaRose , Secretary of State, Ohio

, Secretary of State, Michelle Bishop , Voting Rights Specialist, National Disability Rights Network

, Voting Rights Specialist, National Disability Rights Network Ron Bushar , Vice President and Chief Technical Officer, Government Solutions, FireEye

, Vice President and Chief Technical Officer, Government Solutions, FireEye Doris Clark , Recorder, Navajo County, Arizona

, Recorder, Geoff Hale , Director, Election Security Initiative, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, U.S. Department of Homeland Security

, Director, Election Security Initiative, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Patty Hansen , Recorder, Coconino County, Arizona

, Recorder, Keith Ingram , Texas Director of Elections, President of the National Association of State Election Directors, GCC Executive Committee Member

, Texas Director of Elections, President of the National Association of State Election Directors, GCC Executive Committee Member Terrica Jennings , Attorney Advisor, ADA Coordinator, District of Columbia Board of Elections

, Attorney Advisor, ADA Coordinator, Board of Elections Meghan Kelly , State Legislative Affairs Specialist, Federal Voting Assistance Program

, State Legislative Affairs Specialist, Federal Voting Assistance Program Dean Logan , Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, Los Angeles County, California

, Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, Tammy Patrick , Senior Advisor, Elections, Democracy Fund

, Senior Advisor, Elections, Democracy Fund Shelby Pierson , Election Threats Executive, Office of the Director of National Intelligence

, Election Threats Executive, Office of the Director of National Intelligence Gary Scott , General Registrar and Director of Elections, Fairfax County, Virginia

, General Registrar and Director of Elections, David Stafford , Supervisor of Elections, Escambia County, Florida , GCC Executive Committee Member

, Supervisor of Elections, , GCC Executive Committee Member Barry Stephenson , Chair, Board of Registrars, Jefferson County, Alabama

, Chair, Board of Registrars, Ron Turner , Supervisor of Elections, Sarasota County, Florida

, Supervisor of Elections, Karen Yarbrough , Clerk, Cook County, Illinois

, Clerk, Christy McCormick , U.S. Election Assistance Commission Chairwoman

, U.S. Election Assistance Commission Chairwoman Ben Hovland , U.S. Election Assistance Commission Vice Chair

, U.S. Election Assistance Commission Vice Chair Donald Palmer , U.S. Election Assistance Commissioner

, U.S. Election Assistance Commissioner Thomas Hicks , U.S. Election Assistance Commissioner

The event is open to the public. For those who cannot attend in person, the event will be livestreamed on the EAC's website.

All attendees, including media, are required to register in advance.

To request additional information, please contact Adrian Smith at asmith@eac.gov or 202-897-9285.

WHAT: U.S. Election Assistance Commission 2020 Elections Summit

WHERE:

National Press Club

529 14th Street NW

Washington, DC 22045

Livestream available at https://www.eac.gov/events/2020/01/14/us-election-assistance-commission-2020-elections-summit.

WHEN: Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET

Registration opens at 9:00 a.m., program runs from 9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

WHO: View the Draft Agenda Here

RSVP: Register Here

The U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) was established by the Help America Vote Act of 2002 (HAVA). It is an independent, bipartisan commission charged with ensuring secure, accurate and accessible elections by developing guidance to meet HAVA requirements, adopting voluntary voting system guidelines, and serving as a national clearinghouse of information on election administration. EAC also accredits testing laboratories and certifies voting systems, as well as administers the use of HAVA funds. For more information, visit www.eac.gov.

