US Electronic Component Shipments to Reach $95.5 Billion in 2022

CLEVELAND, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- US shipments of electronic components are forecast to reach $95.5 billion in 2022, according to Electronic Components: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Increasing global output of products that utilize electronic components will drive gains, as the supply chains for many of these industries are highly globalized.

More information about the report is available at https://www.freedoniafocusreports.com/Electronic-Components-United-States-FF80018/

In addition, the expanding scope of products in which electronic components are used will support growth. For instance, motor vehicles are increasingly employing electronic components as vehicle electronic systems become more sophisticated and advanced drivetrain components become more widespread. Common motor vehicle features all employ electronic components, including airbags, mirror and wiper controls, and power doors and windows. In addition, the growing production of hybrid- and all-electric vehicles, which contain advanced electronic content, aids electronic component sales. The increasing prevalence of advanced driver assistant systems – including adaptive cruise control, automatic braking, back-up cameras, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, and parking assistance – will also support demand for electronic components in the automotive industry.

These and other key insights are featured in Electronic Components: United States. This report forecasts to 2022 US electronic component shipments in nominal US dollars at the manufacturer level. Total shipments are segmented by product in terms of:

integrated circuits

other semiconductors

printed circuit assemblies

connectors

printed circuit boards

other electronic components

To illustrate historical trends, total shipments, the various segments, and trade are provided in annual series from 2007 to 2017.

