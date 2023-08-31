US Endo Partners Changes Name to Specialized Dental Partners

Move Reflects Addition of Periodontists and Oral Surgeons to Community and Revolutionary Focus on Integrated Care

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- US Endo Partners, the first specialty dental service organization (SDSO) for endodontists, today announced it is changing its name to Specialized Dental Partners.

At the core of the change is the doctor-led, doctor-driven organization's decision in early 2023 to welcome periodontists and oral and maxillofacial surgeons to their growing community as part of a revolutionary move in the industry to be the first SDSO to offer practice support services for interdisciplinary, integrated oral health care.

"We wanted our company name to be an accurate reflection of the entire group," said Dr. Vladana Bacbic Tal, Specialized Dental Partners Chief Clinical Officer and endodontist partner. "Our name may have changed but our mission remains the same: To drive meaningful opportunity and growth for our teammates as we pursue excellence together. Just like when the company began in 2018, we are committed to our core values and to reaching great heights through innovation, communication, sharing best demonstrated practices, and an unrelenting focus on patient-centered care."

As US Endo, the company grew rapidly after its 2018 inception by partnering with top-tier specialists across the country and providing expert business support so that clinicians could focus solely on delivering outstanding patient care.

Concurrent with the name change, the organization, which began with four partner practices, celebrated crossing the threshold of partnership with more than 200 practices. Specialized Dental Partners now supports more than 300 clinicians in 34 states across the country.

"Our goal is to unwaveringly support our clinicians and their teams so that they can provide better access to care to the communities they serve. Our continued growth will accelerate by aligning endodontics, periodontics and oral surgery, so that patients have a convenient and cost-effective way to access specialty dental care when they need it," said Scotte Hudsmith, Specialized Dental Partners Chief Executive Officer. "We have no doubt that the integrated oral health care model is the best way forward."

About Specialized Dental Partners

Specialized Dental Partners, formerly US Endo Partners, is a doctor-led, doctor-driven Specialty Dental Service Organization. In pursuit of world-class patient experiences and next-level oral health care, Specialized Dental provides comprehensive operational support services to its clinicians, facilitates peer-to peer accountability, leadership and mentoring, helps to apply best demonstrated practices, fosters innovative new technologies, and reinvests resources to improve practice performance. Our partner and associate doctors increase access to care and do more of what they love, while securing their professional futures. Founded in 2018 with a focus on endodontics, the organization supports more than 300 specialists in 34 states from coast to coast and is now thrilled to also welcome periodontists and oral maxillofacial surgeons to its community. Learn more at www.specializeddental.com .

SOURCE Specialized Dental Partners