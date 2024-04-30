U.S. Energy Development Corporation Promotes Robert Thaxton to VP of Oil and Gas Business Operations

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Energy Development Corporation (U.S. Energy), an exploration and production (E&P) company focused on the development of energy projects throughout North America, has announced that Robert Thaxton has been promoted from senior strategist to the organization's Vice President of Oil and Gas Business Operations. In this elevated role, Thaxton will oversee interdepartmental initiatives to improve productivity and streamline operations.

Robert Thaxton

"We are extremely proud to welcome Robert Thaxton to our leadership team," said Jordan Jayson, chairman and CEO of U.S. Energy. "Over the years, Robert has repeatedly demonstrated his commitment to U.S. Energy by taking on additional responsibilities and leading vital initiatives. This is a well-deserved promotion, and we look forward to seeing him thrive in this new role."

Robert Thaxton's career with U.S. Energy began in 2014 as a member of the firm's engineering department. In 2020, Robert was promoted to senior strategist, where he facilitated the company's strategic positioning, evaluation of new business strategies, and the development of risk management initiatives designed to protect the organization's core interests.

Thaxton earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Petroleum Engineering from Marietta College and an MBA from the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin. He also holds a certificate in conflict resolution from Cornell University.

"I'm honored to accept this promotion and join U.S. Energy's leadership team," said Thaxton. "I look forward to making further contributions that advance our corporate mission."

About U.S. Energy Development Corporation

Founded in 1980, U.S. Energy Development Corporation (U.S. Energy) is a privately held exploration and production (E&P) firm that manages assets on behalf of itself and its partners. For more than four decades, U.S Energy has blended operational and financial innovation with a forward-looking approach. Headquartered in the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex, U.S. Energy has invested in, operated and/or drilled approximately 4,000 wells in 13 states and Canada and deployed more than $2 billion on behalf of itself and its partners. For more information, please visit usedc.com and follow U.S. Energy on LinkedIn .

SOURCE U.S. Energy Development Corporation