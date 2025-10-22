U.S. Energy Development Corporation's Armour Building Receives Historic Preservation Project Award

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Energy Development Corporation (USEDC), a Fort Worth-based exploration and production company celebrating 45 years of operations, is proud to announce that its headquarters building, the historic " Armour Building," was honored by Historic Fort Worth Inc. with a Preservation Project Award. The honor was presented at an award ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 16, recognizing the building's significant contribution to Fort Worth's architectural and economic heritage. Representatives from USEDC, Whiting-Turner Contracting Company and Bennett Partners attended the ceremony to accept the award.

"The Armour Building is more than just an important landmark in the Fort Worth Stockyards. It's a living symbol of Fort Worth's resilience and entrepreneurial spirit," said Jordan Jayson, CEO and Chairman of USEDC. "Preserving and revitalizing this historic site allows us to honor Fort Worth's past while contributing to its future as a thriving, connected, and forward-looking city."

In celebration of this achievement, a special Armour Celebration event was hosted by USEDC at the Armour Building on Saturday, Oct. 18. The event brought together owners, team members, architectural and construction partners, and many others who played a vital role in the restoration of the historic building. It provided an opportunity for all attendees to share the space with their families — a space into which they had poured significant time, talent, and effort — and to collectively honor the building's legacy and its ongoing role in the Fort Worth Stockyards Historic District.

About The Armour Building

Located at 601 East Exchange Avenue in the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards, the Armour Building stands as a testament to International Style industrial architecture and the city's rich meatpacking heritage. Originally part of the Armour & Co. Packing Plant, this structure is the sole survivor of a once expansive complex that played a pivotal role in Fort Worth's economic development. It has served as a hub for industrial innovation and community growth for decades.

Recent Restoration and Management

The Armour Building underwent a comprehensive remodel led by The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company serving as general contractor and Bennett Partners as architect and interior designer. The expansive restoration project focused on preserving the building's historic integrity while introducing modern amenities for contemporary business use. U.S. Property Development, an affiliate of USEDC, was retained to consult on the project and now actively manages the property.

About U.S. Energy Development Corporation

Founded in 1980 and celebrating 45 years of operations, USEDC is a privately held exploration and production (E&P) firm headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, that manages assets for itself and its partners. USEDC blends operational and financial innovation with a forward-looking approach. It has invested in, operated, and/or drilled approximately 4,000 wells in 13 states and Canada and has deployed more than $3 billion on behalf of itself and its partners. For more information, please visit usedc.com and follow USEDC on LinkedIn.

