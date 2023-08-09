US Engineering Services Outsourcing Market to grow by USD 93,984.53 million from 2022 to 2027; The cost savings from lower labor wages to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The US-engineering services outsourcing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.34% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 93,984.53 million, according to Technavio. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Engineering Services Outsourcing Market in US

US engineering services outsourcing market – Company Analysis

Company Landscape - The US engineering services outsourcing market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer us engineering services outsourcing in the market are Alten SA, Atos SE, Backoffice Pro, Capgemini Service SAS, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Cyient Ltd., EPAM Systems Inc., FEV Consulting GmbH, Genpact Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Infosys Ltd., Quest Global Services Pte. Ltd., Siemens AG, Sonata Software Ltd., SSA Business Solutions India, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Wipro Ltd., and Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd. and others.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Company Offerings -

Atos SE - The company offers engineering services outsourcing which modernizes knowledge and collaboration management.

The company offers engineering services outsourcing which modernizes knowledge and collaboration management. ALTEN Group - The company offers engineering and R and D outsourcing services such as Innovation and Digital Transformation, Product design and development Outsourced R and D, Manufacturing engineering, Supply chain, and Quality, Customer Services and Training, and Project Management and Change Management.

The company offers engineering and R and D outsourcing services such as Innovation and Digital Transformation, Product design and development Outsourced R and D, Manufacturing engineering, Supply chain, and Quality, Customer Services and Training, and Project Management and Change Management. Capgemini SE - The company offers IT systems for applications and infrastructures of a client or a group of clients and their associated business processes such as Business Process Outsourcing.

US Engineering Services Outsourcing Market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on sourcing (offshore and onshore), and end-user (telecom, automotive, healthcare, aerospace, and semiconductor and others)

The market share growth in the offshore segment will be significant during the forecast period. The term offshore outsourcing refers to the transfer of all or part of an engineering process to another organization abroad. The sector's nominal growth is due to the ready access to a skilled and talented workforce in the US, as well as the availability of inexpensive and readily available resources. Hence, value-based, or collaborative partnerships between customer organizations and outsourced ESPs are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

US Engineering Services Outsourcing Market – Market Dynamics



Key Driver

Cost savings from lower labor wages is a key factor driving market growth. Market growth is primarily driven by cost savings achieved by outsourcing work to less expensive workers and reducing spending on infrastructure, office space, operations, and staff. Additionally, the expansion of the U.S. economy has resulted in labor arbitrage, causing companies to outsource engineering services to easily take advantage of the skilled labor and advanced technology available in other countries. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

Innovation in engineering services outsourcing services is a major trend in the market. Outsourcing has become prevalent in automotive, manufacturing, and pharmaceutical industries, encompassing tasks from back-end operations to creative work. Businesses often outsource the development of advanced technologies like cloud-based delivery, cognitive process automation, quantum cryptography, security, and augmented reality. For manufacturing, aerospace, and BFSI sectors, outsourcing innovative functions has emerged as a cost-effective and strategic option. Thus, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The risk of intellectual property theft and misuse is a significant challenge restricting market growth. When sharing or outsourcing operations, most US organizations adhere to strict non-disclosure policies and procedures to keep their R&D activities confidential. Preventing theft or leakage of crucial product designs and solutions is crucial for these businesses to retain their competitive edge. In addition, the fear of intellectual property theft or data breach has made companies cautious about sharing information about their next-generation products and solutions with external service providers. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this US Engineering Services Outsourcing Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the US engineering services outsourcing market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the US engineering services outsourcing market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the engineering services outsourcing market across the US

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of US engineering services outsourcing market companies.

US Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 23.34% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 93,984.53 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 22.21 Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alten SA, Atos SE, Backoffice Pro, Capgemini Service SAS, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Cyient Ltd., EPAM Systems Inc., FEV Consulting GmbH, Genpact Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Infosys Ltd., Quest Global Services Pte. Ltd., Siemens AG, Sonata Software Ltd., SSA Business Solutions India, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Wipro Ltd., and Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

