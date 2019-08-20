U.S. Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market to Reach $18.19 Billion, by 2026, at 17.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "U.S. Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market By Methodology (Scrum, Scrumban, ScrumXP, Kanban, Custom Hybrid, and Others), Service Type (Agile Readiness Assessment, Agile Training & Coaching, Agile Development, Agile Consulting, and Others), Organization Size (Large Enterprise and Small & Medium Enterprise), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Government & Public Sector, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Others): Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." The report provides a detailed analysis of the drivers & opportunities, changing market trends, competitive market scenario, and market size & estimates. According to the report, the U.S. enterprise agile transformation services market was pegged at $4.91 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $18.19 billion in 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.9% during 2019–2026.

Increase in need for accelerated product development, surge in demand to improve teamwork & communication in enterprises, and shift in business needs drive the growth of the U.S. enterprise agile transformation services market. On the other hand, frequent failure rates happen to hamper the growth to some extent. However, increase in adoption of agile services among non-IT industries and emerging applications of agile in growing Big Data landscape are expected to create a number of opportunities for the key players in the industry.

The large enterprises segment held the largest share in 2018-

Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment accounted for more than three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2018 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. Increase in need to manage large teams with different mindset of people across the whole organization spurs the market growth. The SMEs segment, on the other hand, is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 21.1% during the study period.

The agile development segment to lead the trail by 2026-

Based on service type, the agile development segment garnered the major share in 2018, holding more than half of the total market. Growing need to transform industries along with rapidly evolving technologies is driving the demand for agile development services. At the same time, the agile consulting segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 20.8% throughout 2019–2026.

The western U.S. segment to retain its dominance during the estimated period-

Based on geography, the western U.S. segment contributed to more than one-fourth of the total market share in 2018 and is anticipated to rule the roost till 2026. Simultaneously, the midwestern U.S. segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 20.6% BY 2026. Increase in inclination toward digital transformation and rise in need to overcome negative developments such as, diminishing revenues, new competitors, and layoffs are the major factors generating opportunities for the market across this region.

Key players in the industry-

The key market players analyzed in the report include Agile Sparks Broadcom Inc., Hexaware Technologies Limited, Accenture Plc., Endava Plc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, LeadingAgile, Symphony Solutions, Xebia Group, and others.

