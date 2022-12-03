US Enterprise data management market for BFSI sector 2023-2027: A Descriptive Analysis of Parent Market, Five Forces Model, Market Dynamics, & Segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the US enterprise data management market for BFSI sector is forecast to grow by USD 4277.78 million at a CAGR of 12% between 2022 to 2027. The report provides a comprehensive analysis on growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the market.

Discover some insights on market size before buying full report, request a free sample report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled US Enterprise Data Management Market for BFSI Sector Market 2023-2027

US enterprise data management market for BFSI sector - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the enterprise data management market for BFSI sector in US as a part of the systems software market, which covers companies developing and producing application and system software. It also includes companies offering database management software. Technavio calculates the global systems software market size based on combined revenue generated by companies engaged in the provision of all types of IT software, including cloud-based software.

Find insights on parent market & value chain analysis, download an exclusive sample!

US enterprise data management market for BFSI sector - Five Forces

The enterprise data management market for BFSI sector in US is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Interpretation of porter five model helps to strategize the business, for entire details - buy report!



US enterprise data management market for BFSI sector – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on the penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

US enterprise data management market for BFSI sector - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on deployment and ownership.

The on-premise segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increased adoption of on-premise enterprise data management solutions by BFSI companies in the US. This is because these companies deal with critical data, so they are increasingly relying on the on-premises model, as it is more secure due to end-to-end quality control and no third-party interference.

Download a FREE Sample Report

US enterprise data management market for BFSI sector – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing demand for data integration and visual analytics is the major growth driver in the market.

The exponential rise in data volume has increased the need for analyzing, monitoring, transforming, and interpreting data. Hence, enterprises across end-user sectors, including the BFSI sector, are adopting data management solutions that offer data integration and data analytics.

Enterprise data management solutions allow real-time synthesizing of data for effective decision-making by facilitating real-time analysis. This enables enterprises to transform, monitor, and deliver data, understand business processes, and bridge the gap between IT and businesses.

These solutions also help companies to integrate business processes and technical data from different sources and convert that data into meaningful business insights. Many such benefits are increasing the adoption of enterprise data management solutions among end-users, which is driving the growth of the market.

Recent trends influencing the market

Technological developments are the key trends shaping the market.

Manufacturing, telecommunications, infrastructure development, BFSI, and retail industries are growing at a rapid pace in the US. Many companies operating in these industries are exhibiting high demand for technologies and solutions to analyze the increasing volume of data generated.

To cater to the rising demand from end-users, vendors are focusing on offering specific products based on the needs of such industries. For instance, Magnitude Software, a Texas -based company, offers products and solutions to simplify the management of data to improve the productivity of companies. BFSI organizations such as VISA, Scotiabank, HSBC, and GMO have deployed the company's master data management (MDM) and dynamic information warehouse (DIW) data management solutions to reduce costs and ensure adherence to regulations.

-based company, offers products and solutions to simplify the management of data to improve the productivity of companies. BFSI organizations such as VISA, Scotiabank, HSBC, and GMO have deployed the company's master data management (MDM) and dynamic information warehouse (DIW) data management solutions to reduce costs and ensure adherence to regulations. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The high price of enterprise data management software is a major challenge in the market.

Enterprise data management solutions are expensive due to the high costs associated with development and testing.

The high cost of these solutions restricts organizations from purchasing them. Moreover, enterprises do not require all the features provided in enterprise data management solutions.

Hence, some organizations delay their purchase decisions, which limits the growth of the market in focus.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factors of market dynamics that state about consequences & sustainability of businesses, find some insights from a free sample report!



What are the key data covered in this enterprise data management market for BFSI sector report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the enterprise data management market for BFSI sector between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the enterprise data management market for BFSI sector and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the enterprise data management market for BFSI sector industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of enterprise data management market for BFSI sector vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The enterprise performance management market is projected to grow by USD 2.23 billion with a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Increased demand for cloud-based enterprise performance management applications is one of the key factors driving the enterprise performance management market growth. However, data security challenges will reduce the growth potential in the market.

is projected to grow by with a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Increased demand for cloud-based enterprise performance management applications is one of the key factors driving the enterprise performance management market growth. However, data security challenges will reduce the growth potential in the market. The enterprise application and integration market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.34% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 7,242.64 million . The enhanced efficiency of business processes is notably driving the enterprise application and integration market growth, although factors such as the growing challenges associated with integration may impede the market growth.

Enterprise Data Management Market For BFSI Sector Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 148 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4277.78 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 11.4 Regional analysis US Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Actian Corp., Broadcom Inc., Cloudera Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., GoldenSource, Informatica Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Micro Focus International Plc, Mindtree Ltd., Oracle Corp., QlikTech international AB, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Talend Inc., and Teradata Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Ownership



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 08: Parent market



Exhibit 09: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 11: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 12: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 13: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Chart on US: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on US: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Enterprise data management market for BFSI sector in US 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 16: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Enterprise data management market for BFSI sector in US 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 17: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Ownership Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Ownership Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-User Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 20: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 21: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 22: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 23: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 24: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 25: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 26: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 27: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 29: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

6.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 31: Chart on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Chart on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 35: Chart on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Chart on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 39: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Ownership

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 40: Chart on Ownership - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Ownership - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Ownership

Exhibit 42: Chart on Comparison by Ownership



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Comparison by Ownership

7.3 Large enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 44: Chart on Large enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Large enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Large enterprise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Large enterprise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Small and medium enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Small and medium enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Small and medium enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Small and medium enterprise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Small and medium enterprise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Ownership

Exhibit 52: Market opportunity by Ownership ($ million)

8 Market Segmentation by End-user

8.1 Market segments

Exhibit 53: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

8.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 55: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

8.3 Commercial banks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 57: Chart on Commercial banks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Commercial banks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Chart on Commercial banks - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Commercial banks - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.4 Savings institutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 61: Chart on Savings institutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Savings institutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Chart on Savings institutions - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Savings institutions - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 65: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

9 Customer Landscape

9.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 67: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 68: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 69: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 70: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 71: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 72: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Broadcom Inc.

Exhibit 73: Broadcom Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 74: Broadcom Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 75: Broadcom Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 76: Broadcom Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Broadcom Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Cloudera Inc.

Exhibit 78: Cloudera Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Cloudera Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Cloudera Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: Cloudera Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 GoldenSource

Exhibit 82: GoldenSource - Overview



Exhibit 83: GoldenSource - Product / Service



Exhibit 84: GoldenSource - Key offerings

12.6 Informatica Inc.

Exhibit 85: Informatica Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Informatica Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: Informatica Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 88: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 89: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 90: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 91: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.8 Micro Focus International Plc

Exhibit 92: Micro Focus International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 93: Micro Focus International Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Micro Focus International Plc - Key news



Exhibit 95: Micro Focus International Plc - Key offerings

12.9 Mindtree Ltd.

Exhibit 96: Mindtree Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Mindtree Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Mindtree Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: Mindtree Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 100: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 103: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 QlikTech international AB

Exhibit 105: QlikTech international AB - Overview



Exhibit 106: QlikTech international AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: QlikTech international AB - Key offerings

12.12 Salesforce.com Inc.

Exhibit 108: Salesforce.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Salesforce.com Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 111: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 SAP SE

Exhibit 112: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 113: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 114: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 115: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: SAP SE - Segment focus

12.14 Talend Inc.

Exhibit 117: Talend Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Talend Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Talend Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Teradata Corp.

Exhibit 120: Teradata Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Teradata Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Teradata Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Teradata Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 Winshuttle LLC

Exhibit 124: Winshuttle LLC - Overview



Exhibit 125: Winshuttle LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Winshuttle LLC - Key offerings

12.17 Zaloni Inc.

Exhibit 127: Zaloni Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Zaloni Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Zaloni Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 130: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 131: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 132: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 133: Research methodology



Exhibit 134: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 135: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 136: List of abbreviations



About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio